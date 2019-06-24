MOLINE — Moline-Coal Valley School Board members Monday approved a two-year contract for the Moline Education Association and approved a 2019-2020 tentative budget.
Board members met in closed session for just over an hour before returning to approve the new contract that spans the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Employee salaries will increase 2.5% in the first year of the contract, and 2.75% in the second year. Additionally, staff will receive year-of-service increases to assist in offsetting corresponding adjustments in health insurance costs.
All board members approved the contract except absent members Justin Anderson and Erin Waldron-Smith.
Board members also approved the tentative 2019-20 budget that calls for a $788,775 education fund deficit.
Overall, the district anticipates $115.1 million in revenues and $118.9 million in expenditures. A $3.9 million deficit is projected for all funds. Chief financial officer Dave McDermott said $1.8 million of the anticipated deficit in all funds was because of double-budgeted capital projects. Ultimately, he said, those costs will be paid through the sale of bonds and 1% sales tax funding.
A public hearing on the tentative budget is slated for July 22, the same date board members will be asked to approve it. Administrators are expected to bring an amended budget to the board in December or January.
McDermott reviewed several revenue assumptions with the board, including an expectation of flat funding from the local and federal levels. McDermott said it was unknown if the district would qualify for Tier 1 or Tier 2 under the state's evidenced-based funding model. It would be most advantageous to the district, he said, if the district continues to qualify as Tier 1, or highest need.
For expenditures, McDermott said staffing overall remains flat, medical insurance costs are on the increase and purchased services, materials and supplies are expected to remain flat. He also noted the district's property and casualty insurance costs remain flat, despite the September 2017 Franklin Elementary fire.
Another factor to consider, McDermott said, is the district's enrollment remains stable while the rate of free and reduced percentages keeps increasing. In 2018-2019, 57.1% of students qualified as such.
Also Monday, board members approved a resolution of intent to issue funding bonds. McDermott said it was the legal documentation that was required for the district to fund the $14 million Moline High School physical education expansion project. Board members previously tapped Shive-Hattery as the architect and Russell as construction manager. The district aims to have students using the facility by December 2020.
School board members also approved new assistant principals for both middle schools for the 2019-20 school year. Amy McCalley was approved for John Deere Middle School, and James Thompson was approved for Wilson.
In other business, board members:
- Heard public comment from Bicentennial teacher Christine Watts, thanking retiring Superintendent Lanty McGuire for his “caring, empathetic and supportive” service to the district. Board president Sangeetha Rayapati also thanked McGuire and gave him a card from the board.
- Heard from Rayapati that the board has a public meeting scheduled with new Superintendent Rachel Savage at 6 p.m. July 2 at the Coolidge Professional Development Room, 3430 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
- Approved $139,154 in capital expenditures for the Black Hawk Area Special Education for health life safety assessment to the district for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approved adding an early childhood teacher at Washington Elementary to provide for an increase in at-risk students eligible for preschool services. The district will use Preschool for All Expansion grant money to pay for the additional teacher, a classroom paraeducator, and classroom supplies.
- Agreed to table the purchase of Turnitin, a tool used for identifying plagiarism, at the request of Rayapati. She asked that the district consider the free version of the service and review other options. Further, she asked for data on the rates of plagiarism.
- Approved a $136,611 contract with McClintock Trucking and Excavating, of Colona, for storm sewer repair and parking lot overlay at the high school.