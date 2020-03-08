Schultz and Stradt among candidates for Rock Island County state's attorney in contentious Democratic primary

This, the final of two stories on the Democratic primary candidates, profiles Schultz and Stradt. Villarreal and Dane were featured Saturday.

Herb Schultz

Herb Schultz, a longtime defense attorney in the Quad-Cities, has run for state’s attorney and for judge, though he did not win.

“It was the best thing in my life that I lost,” he said.

That was because at that time, he did not have the maturity, judgment or ability to do a good job, he said.

He has one disciplinary report with the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission. He was suspended for 30 days in 2009 because he agreed to pursue a workers’ compensation case but did not advance the claim. Despite this, Schultz told his client the case was still active.

Schultz said he missed a filing and could not fix the mistake. He hid it from his client and lied to the client about the case’s progress. He said he was wrong and let people down.

“As I have taught my sons, it isn’t about whether you will fall, because we all do, but it’s about how you pick yourself up and learn from your mistakes,” he said.