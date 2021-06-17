Scott County activist Gilbraith to challenge Matson in run for Davenport mayor

"I am not afraid to take on the tougher challenges our city and residents face and the charge of Davenport should always be in the pursuit of leading a community down an equitable path," according to a statement posted to her campaign website at www.athena4mayor.com. "I see a vision of Davenport becoming a truly inclusive and equitable place for people to live, work, and thrive. I see a city where our children can come back home to and raise their own families. A city where small and large businesses succeed. And a city that is safe for all of us. I can see the challenges that lie ahead but I also see the opportunities for growth."