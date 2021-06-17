Scott County activist Gilbraith to challenge Matson in run for Davenport mayor

Scott County activist and Davenport resident Athena Gilbraith will challenge Davenport Mayor Mike Matson this fall.
Gilbraith officially announced Thursday her candidacy for mayor of Davenport.
Gilbraith was recognized as the Outstanding Democratic Party Activist by the Iowa Democratic Party at its 2021 Hall of Fame celebration last week.
Gilbraith serves as the secretary of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus and co-chairwoman of the Davenport NAACP Political Action Committee. She is also a member of Progressive Action For the Common Good, parent advocacy ASK Resource Center Davenport Leaders and Scott County Democratic Party Central Committee.
She has led the charge locally pushing for equity in policing and to address issues of systemic racism, police brutality and a range of reform issues, and garnered media attention in 2019 for protesting a speech given by a far-right activist at a Bettendorf church billed as an "immigration forum" hosted by the Scott County Teenage Republicans.
Gilbraith is also the recipient of several awards for community advocacy including the Quad Cities YWCA “Race Against Racism” award and Emerge Iowa’s DAWN Jo Ann Zimmerman award for outstanding state activist.
A marketing professional and founder and CEO of her own political non-profit, Take Back, will publicly announce her candidacy Saturday at Juneteenth in the QC! event sponsored by Friends of MLK and the Lincoln Center of Davenport.
If elected, Gilbraith would serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport, and the second woman to serve as mayor.
"I am not afraid to take on the tougher challenges our city and residents face and the charge of Davenport should always be in the pursuit of leading a community down an equitable path," according to a statement posted to her campaign website at www.athena4mayor.com. "I see a vision of Davenport becoming a truly inclusive and equitable place for people to live, work, and thrive. I see a city where our children can come back home to and raise their own families. A city where small and large businesses succeed. And a city that is safe for all of us. I can see the challenges that lie ahead but I also see the opportunities for growth."