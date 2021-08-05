Scott County and Davenport to reimburse veterans for relocating to the area

Scott County and Davenport have invested $25,000 in hopes to increase the number of veterans living in and relocating to the Quad Cities.

The county has partnered with Home Base Iowa, a program that connects military-friendly companies with veterans, transitioning service members and their families who are looking for careers. The program in Scott County is designed to attract veterans to the community by reimbursing them for the costs of relocating, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

“I am extremely proud that Davenport and Scott County have been able to partner together to become a Home Base Iowa community,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said in the release. “As a veteran, I understand the unique contributions that veterans bring to the area, and we hope that through this program, more veterans will choose to make Davenport a place they call home.”

The money will be used to reimburse veterans who previously lived outside of Scott County up to $1,500 in closing costs when buying a home in Scott County, and veterans who previously lived outside of Davenport can receive up to $1,500 reimbursement for the closing costs of buying a home in Davenport.