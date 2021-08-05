Scott County and Davenport to reimburse veterans for relocating to the area

Scott County and Davenport have invested $25,000 in hopes to increase the number of veterans living in and relocating to the Quad Cities.
The county has partnered with Home Base Iowa, a program that connects military-friendly companies with veterans, transitioning service members and their families who are looking for careers. The program in Scott County is designed to attract veterans to the community by reimbursing them for the costs of relocating, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.
“I am extremely proud that Davenport and Scott County have been able to partner together to become a Home Base Iowa community,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said in the release. “As a veteran, I understand the unique contributions that veterans bring to the area, and we hope that through this program, more veterans will choose to make Davenport a place they call home.”
The money will be used to reimburse veterans who previously lived outside of Scott County up to $1,500 in closing costs when buying a home in Scott County, and veterans who previously lived outside of Davenport can receive up to $1,500 reimbursement for the closing costs of buying a home in Davenport.
Scott County will also reimburse qualifying veterans living outside the county with up to $250, up to two times, for hotel and meal costs incurred while interviewing for a job with a Scott County employer.
Qualifying veterans who live outside of Scott County and buy a home in Scott County will also be eligible for a $5,000 tax credit from the state of Iowa.
In order to become a Home Base Iowa community, the county had to ensure at least 10% of eligible, hiring businesses became HBI businesses and pledged to hire veterans. Among the Quad-Cities employers involved in the HBI network is Deere & Company.
The program will be administered by the Quad Cities Chamber, which will assist veterans in the application process to receive the benefits.
For more information on Scott County’s Home Base Iowa program, visit quadcitieschamber.com or contact Mike Oberhaus, the Chamber’s Vice President, Talent & Administration, at 563-322-1706 or moberhaus@quadcitieschamber.com. For more information on Home Base Iowa, visit HomeBaseIowa.gov or email HBI@iowa.gov.