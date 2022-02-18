Scott County approves $6 million investment to help those facing eviction, homelessness

Scott County will spend more than $6 million to help provide affordable housing and shelter to those facing chronic homelessness or eviction in its first authorized use of federal pandemic relief dollars.

Scott Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved contracts with Humility Homes & Services, Inc. and The Salvation Army Quad Cities for the use of $6.14 million of the $33.6 million awarded to the county in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Supervisor Ken Croken, however, called the authorized spending "woefully inadequate" compared to the need that exists for more safe, affordable housing in the Quad-Cities and to address a "horrific eviction rate in our community."

Fellow Supervisor John Maxwell noted the contract amounts are for the full amounts requested by both Humility Homes & Services and The Salvation Army.

"This is what they asked for, and I'm very proud to support both of these things," Maxwell said.

The nonprofits will use the money to offer supportive housing, case management services, temporary shelter and rent assistance to assist people facing chronic homelessness during the pandemic and households facing imminent eviction because of COVID-19. Expenses would be reimbursed by the county as they're incurred.

Members of Quad Cities Interfaith also again asked supervisors to use COVID-19 relief money to provide assistance to essential workers who were ineligible for previous relief programs, including immigrant workers. The group made a similar request last week of Davenport aldermen to assist low-wage essential workers excluded from stimulus checks, child care payments, hazard pay and unemployment insurance.

The group requested Scott County allocate $20 million, including direct cash assistance in the form of stimulus checks in the amount of $3,200 for every low-wage worker in the county excluded from previous rounds of pandemic relief. The group also requested funding to local businesses to provide premium pay to low-wage essential workers.

Iowa City and Johnson County have contributed $1.5 million to $2 million to such a fund. And other states, like California and New York, have passed similar measures that allow workers excluded from federal funds to receive direct payments from the state and municipalities.

Davenport resident Gilberto Torres works in construction and contracted COVID-19 in November of 2020. Torres said he was unable to work for four weeks, but did not qualify for unemployment insurance and was ineligible to receive federal pandemic relief stimulus checks.

"I had to use my savings in order to pay my bills because I didn't have any sick leave," Torres said in Spanish with an interpreter. "A lot of us had to keep paying our bills and back pay our rent. And, like many of us, I didn't have a safety net. I was alone. I'm not asking for charity. I'm asking for justice."

Gloria Mancilla of Davenport works as a certified nursing assistant on the COVID floor at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, taking care of up to 20 patients a night.

Mancilla pleaded with supervisors to help those impacted "economically, physically and emotionally" by the pandemic and excluded from just compensation for their essential work, Mancilla said.

"I want you here to not just think of politics, but the future of the community -- the well-being of those kids," she said. "It's easy to be (political) and say they're illegals, they don't deserve it. But they pay their taxes. And it's in your hands to do something.

"And, trust me, the kids are growing and see that injustice. And, soon, they will be able to vote and they will make sure they don't forget who is forgetting about our community and who is the backbone of this economy in Scott (County)."

Her 16-year-old son, Arturo Guerrero Mancilla, a sophomore at Davenport West High School, asked supervisors "to do what is right for me, my family and my community."

"I am a citizen who was born here, and many kids like me see the struggles our parents are going through to pay our rent and keep food on our table," Guerrero Mancilla said. "Many of us got infected by our parents who never stopped working and pay their taxes."

Iowa City resident Tyler Franke took issue with Scott County supervisors plans to spend more than $7 million of the $33.6 million awarded to the county in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a planned 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center estimated to cost $21.75 million.

"Essential workers like farmers, nurses, cooks and etc. have sacrificed their health and time away from family members to make sure the grocery stores and hospitals and other places of business stay open," Franke said. "And now we have the ARPA funds, which we can give to these essential workers as compensation for their great work. But, you guys would rather build a new juvenile detention center. Now is not the time for that. The only thing the money should be going toward is COVID relief, which many essential workers have not received ... who have your back during the pandemic."

Davenport resident Rodrigo Cabrera works at a meatpacking plant in Illinois. Cabrera said his wife was hospitalized for 11 days and still struggles with lingering side effects from COVID-19.

While not known how family members contracted the virus, Cabrera noted many workers at the plant fell ill from COVID-19. And while company officials worked to provide employees with personal protective gear, the number of employees made it difficult to curtail COVID-19 infections within the plant, Cabrera said.

Yet the exclusion of pandemic relief and lack of premium pay for essential workers means many families like his are unable to pay medical bills incurred as a result of risking their health and safety every day to provide food, shelter, education, transportation and health care, he said.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck said the group "is late to the game." Supervisors began the process of soliciting and reviewing requests for funding beginning last summer and settled on a spending plan in November.

"Just like tonight, we have already started ... the process of spending the money now. So at this point, I don't have an interest to go back and take a look at that," Beck said after the meeting.

Supervisor Tony Knobbe echoed Beck.

"It's certainly a late hour to be reopening that," Knobbe said. "And I don't support the measure as it's been requested anyway."

