Scott County ARPA-funded projects won't require 'prevailing wage' Board of Supervisors decides

Contractors on Scott County projects funded by federal COVID-19 dollars, such as the new juvenile detention center, won't be required to pay their workers a "prevailing wage."

In a party-line vote, Scott County Supervisors last week rejected the Democrat-backed plan, which would've required contractors for American Rescue Plan-funded projects to pay an average of what workers in similar jobs make within the region, called a prevailing wage.

The county's legal counsel advised that supervisors are required by Iowa law to award contracts to the lowest bidder, regardless of what they pay their employees.

The decision hinged on state case law and federal rules on how public entities bid projects. The board's three Republicans: Chair Ken Beck, Tony Knobbe, and John Maxwell, voted 'no' and the two Democrat Supervisors, Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer voted in support.

Because the Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center is funded by more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, union representatives and the board's two Democratic supervisors have argued that its construction should follow standards of the Davis-Bacon Act, a 1931 law that requires private contractors on federally funded projects to pay at least a certain wage and benefits determined by the Department of Labor.

The federal requirements for the funds, however, don't explicitly require governments to hold to the standard.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, which sets the rules for how COVID funds can be spent, "encourages" agreements with contractors that adhere to "strong labor standards," including paying at or above the prevailing wage. But Treasury doesn't require it.

Although it's not required, Kinzer argued adhering to Davis-Bacon standard was within the spirit of the law, and would only apply to the county's federal COVID-19 relief-funded projects.

"It only raises the standard of living for any of the workers that this falls under," Kinzer said. "We’re not asking a contractor to become a union contractor, we are asking to use the prevailing wage rate that is in this area."

Scott County Assistant Attorney Rob Cusack cautioned supervisors last week that the Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling in 1993, city of Des Moines v. Master Builders of Iowa, that stated requiring non-federally funded projects to follow a prevailing wage violates state laws that require counties to award contracts to the lowest responsible bidder.

A nonprofit labor advocacy organization, the Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracts, sent a letter to Scott County Supervisors say the Supreme Court case and county legal advice was based on a state statute that has since been updated to give more flexibility to local governments on selecting contracts, calling Cusack's reasoning "flawed."

Cusack issued a second opinion that he "cannot agree" with the Foundation's legal analysis because the Iowa Supreme Court's ruling was based on language that was "essentially the same as the current statute that applies to Scott County — 'lowest responsible bidder.'"

A business representative with International Operating Engineers Local 150, Ryan Drew, told county supervisors other communities in Iowa have enacted similar language, and that paying the prevailing wage allows workers to invest more into the local economy.

In casting his "no" vote, Maxwell said he used the county attorney's office as a "guiding light" as to whether he would be in favor of a proposal. After two opinions from Cusack advising the county couldn't require a prevailing wage, Maxwell said he didn't want to open the county up to a potential lawsuit and cost the county more money.

"I'm not saying I don't want to help the people of the county, I'm saying I don't want to put people in harm's way, and that's where I am first" Maxwell said. "...Rob Cusack of the Attorney's Office in both opinions gave it a thumbs down and I can't move past that."