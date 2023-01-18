Scott County attorney asks for new position to help with juvenile court

The new Scott County Attorney is asking supervisors to approve the hiring of a new attorney for the juvenile division.

Two attorneys currently are handling about 800 open cases in the division, according to county staff, which includes cases of court intervention on behalf of children who have been neglected or abused, along with cases of minors charged with crimes.

The division needs a new attorney to keep up with the workload, County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and her staff said.

The two current staffers cover hearings every Monday through Thursday and cover Family Wellness Court every other Friday, Cunningham said. Senior Attorney Liz Cervantes also handles legal advice for organizations involved in the juvenile-justice system in the county and serves on a state policy committee.

"Given the breadth of these responsibilities, this leaves our staff with little to no time to review and/or prepare legal documents for court hearings or meet with witnesses and victims to prepare them for these hearings," Cunningham wrote in her request to supervisors.

An analysis of the office's staffing levels found the Scott County Attorney's Office "severely understaffed" to meet what is described as "crushing" caseloads. The report by Vera Causa Group called on the county to hire 11 more staff attorneys.

Since then, Scott County has added just two attorneys.

Supervisors appeared to support the request, but Chairman Ken Beck balked at first at a mid-year staff request, given the budget has been decided. He also cited concerns over lawmakers in Des Moines considering legislation that would limit county property taxes.

"We're trying to wrap our minds around what that means for us," Beck said. "We don't know yet until the session's done, but I'm just trying to make sure we keep track of the nickels and dimes along the way but yet meet the needs that each department has."

He suggested filling the position and holding off on filling one of two vacant positions in the attorney's office until July 1.

But County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said staff had no concerns about meeting the extra salaries if the attorney's office can find three qualified applicants.

Beck questioned why former/retired County Attorney Mike Walton didn't request the supervisors hire another juvenile attorney ahead of the 2023 budget.

Walton, in an email to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, wrote that he didn't ask, because he didn't think it was feasible to add all 11 staff attorneys recommended by the report at once.

"The 2020 staff consultation confirmed the County Attorney's office was understaffed, the result of numerous years of zero budget increases and a changing climate in the judicial system," Walton wrote. "I did not think it was feasible to add all the additional staff at one time so it was understood it would be addressed over several years, depending on the budget.

"I agree that the juvenile division needed additional staff, but so did all the other divisions. My first priority was to increase staff for the prosecution of violent crimes and felonies. We were able to do that with the addition of an attorney and support-staff positions.

"I think it's a good idea that the new county attorney is seeking additional staff for juvenile court. That we were able to cover the juvenile court load so long with minimal staff is a real tribute to the hard work and dedication of the current juvenile court attorneys, Patricia Lenzendorf and Elizabeth Cervantes and the support staff.

"The same admiration should be expressed about all the attorneys and staff in the County Attorney's office, as was also noted by the 2020 consultation."