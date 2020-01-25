You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announces he'll retire at end of term
alert top story
SCOTT CO. ATTORNEY

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announces he'll retire at end of term

{{featured_button_text}}
011619-qct-qca-murdertrial-002

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton shows a picture of Jason Roberts, 46, of Davenport, during closing arguments in the trial of Deondra Thomas, 37, of Davenport, in January 2019. 

 Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times

Mike Walton, Scott County attorney, will retire when his term expires in December 2022.

Walton made the announcement Saturday night at the Scott County Democrats’ Red, White & Blue Gala.

Speaking before hundreds at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Walton wasted no time endorsing a successor: Amy DeVine, first assistant Scott County attorney.

“Amy is the hardest working attorney I’ve ever met, and I’ve met a lot of them,” Walton said.

In an interview, DeVine praised Walton as mentor who will be missed. “I learned a lot from him,” she said. “He is a phenomenal county attorney.”

DeVine has been at the county attorney’s office 15 years, since passing the bar. Walton was appointed county attorney in 2007 after Bill Davis resigned when his law license was suspended.

In an interview, Walton said he has been contemplating retirement for six months. The day-to-day business of the office won’t change as his retirement nears, he added.

“It’s been an honor,” Walton told the gala. “But I’m looking forward to retirement in three years.”

+1 
Mike Walton

Mike Walton, Scott County Attorney

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

1
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News