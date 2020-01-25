Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announces he'll retire at end of term

Mike Walton, Scott County attorney, will retire when his term expires in December 2022.

Walton made the announcement Saturday night at the Scott County Democrats’ Red, White & Blue Gala.

Speaking before hundreds at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Walton wasted no time endorsing a successor: Amy DeVine, first assistant Scott County attorney.

“Amy is the hardest working attorney I’ve ever met, and I’ve met a lot of them,” Walton said.

In an interview, DeVine praised Walton as mentor who will be missed. “I learned a lot from him,” she said. “He is a phenomenal county attorney.”

DeVine has been at the county attorney’s office 15 years, since passing the bar. Walton was appointed county attorney in 2007 after Bill Davis resigned when his law license was suspended.

In an interview, Walton said he has been contemplating retirement for six months. The day-to-day business of the office won’t change as his retirement nears, he added.

“It’s been an honor,” Walton told the gala. “But I’m looking forward to retirement in three years.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

