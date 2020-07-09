Scott County Auditor mailing absentee ballot request forms to all voters

Pate can still do so, as part of a compromise plan, with the approval of a legislative committee.

"I was hoping that Secretary Pate would have the authority to mail request forms to all active registered voters just as he successfully did for the June primary election," Moritz said. "Most people support what he did and believe that it led to a highly successful election with record breaking turnout.

"After the legislative council made its decision, I tasked my staff to review the budget and find the funds necessary for a county-wide mailing," she said. "The need for this action only grew as COVID-19 numbers exploded nationally, and grew at an alarming rate in Iowa and the Quad Cities, including Scott County. That is when I decided that we have to take action now."

Moritz said she is joining auditors from the counties of Polk, Linn, Woodbury, Blackhawk, Dubuque and Clinton, who also decided to mail absentee ballot requests to all registered voters for the same reason.

Moritz said she plans to mail the request forms in August so voters have enough time to fill out and return them before the election. The forms will include prepaid postage so they can be mailed back without cost to the voters.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.