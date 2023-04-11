Two Scott County residents are suing the county over a public records dispute.

Former Scott County Supervisor Diane Holst and public records advocate Allen Diercks, through their attorney, Mike Meloy, say county officials incorrectly withheld the names of people who applied to fill a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors earlier this year.

They argue that case law allowing local governments to shield employee applicant names from public disclosure shouldn't apply to applicants seeking elected office.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the names, resumes and cover letters of applicants as public records as well as requiring the county to produce the records and pay plaintiff attorney fees, according to court documents.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Rob Cusack said Monday he hadn't yet had a chance to review the specific claims in the suit, but that in general, the county stuck to the rules.

"I can say the county believes we followed the law, regarding the confidentiality of the applications and applicants' names, unless they waived confidentiality," Cusack said.

Tony Knobbe resigned from the board at the start of the year after being elected Scott County Treasurer in the 2022 elections, leaving with two years remaining in his term.

In January, the three-member committee responsible for deciding what to do about the vacancy settled on accepting applications, rather than conducting a special election or making an appointment without an application process.

The committee was made up of Knobbe, treasurer; Kerri Tompkins, auditor; and Rita Vargas, recorder.

Tompkins, the chair of the committee, suggested that applications come to her office's email, and the three agreed on a deadline and a second meeting date. When applications came in, Tompkins asked whether they wished to remain confidential. Thirteen of 27 applicants said they did.

At the public meeting during which committee members discussed whom to appoint, they used numbers assigned to candidates, rather than names.

Vargas suggested four numbers — 14, 15, 20, and 22.

Knobbe gave three — 14, 16, and 20.

Tompkins proposed one — 16.

Vargas said, although that person wasn't on her list, she didn't have an issue with applicant No. 16.

The three voted unanimously to appoint applicant No. 16, whom they revealed was Rita Rawson, a former Davenport City Council member.

The meeting lasted 10 minutes.

"Disclosure of the applicants’ names before January 26, 2023, would have allowed the public to support or oppose an applicant for public office," Diercks and Holst argue in court filings.

Holst, a former supervisor herself, submitted a public records request for the names of the applicants Jan. 27, the day after the meeting where Rawson was selected. Diercks submitted a similar records request Jan. 31.

Cusack, in an email response to Holst, sent a spreadsheet that left blank the names of applicants that requested confidentiality. He wrote that the county is required to keep names confidential at applicants' request, citing two court cases — City of Sioux City v. Greater Sioux City Press Club (1988) and Gabrilson V. Flynn (1996).

In the city of Sioux City opinion, the Supreme Court ruled that the city could keep city manager applications confidential at an applicant's request, because disclosing it could deter applicants.

Diercks and Holst argue in court filings that the Sioux City case involved applications for a municipal employee position, and according to their filings, "did not hold that an applicant for a public office, such as a County Supervisor, can keep his or her name secret from the public."

The Sioux City Council also passed a resolution ahead of accepting applications that said it would keep applications confidential — something the county committee did not do.

In the second case, Gabrilson v. Flynn, the court enjoined a school board member from making the content of a performance assessment test public.

Diercks and Holst argue the case "does not establish or hold that an applicant's name for public office can be secreted from public view."

Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, told a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter in February the public records law does not speak directly to questions raised about whether local governments can keep candidate names confidential for an elected position.

In the 1988 case, "the court did not distinguish between positions that normally are elected and those that routinely are filled by hiring," Evans wrote in an email. "The specific questions surrounding the use of the appointment process to fill positions that typically are filled by election has not been litigated.

"But the Iowa Freedom of Information Council believes that when it comes to filling elective offices by appointment, the public deserves to know who is being considered to fill a position that voters normally are the ones who make the selection," Evans wrote. "We believe it is important for the people of Scott County to know who was under consideration."