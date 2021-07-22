Scott County, Bettendorf OK funding agreement for youth-crime prevention program

Stephanie Hernandez, director of initiatives with Family Resources, said the nonprofit hopes to be serving kids by the start of next school year, and is currently hiring for three new full-time positions to run the program — two care coordinators and one assessor.

If approved, local leaders would continue to examine a long-term, sustainable funding model, including public and private sources, according to the agreement. Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said they also anticipate announcements later this month of other community funding partners.

"This is a victory and also a starting line for a lot more hard work to do," Davenport Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, said. "We're never going to arrest ourselves out of this problem. ... And I look forward to watching this program grow, get funded and offer some relief to a community that was really in a lot of pain last summer and looking to move forward in a positive way."

Matson echoed Condon, and stressed the program is separate and distinct from discussions by Scott County officials about building a larger Juvenile Detention Center.

"This is completely opposite of the Juvenile Detention Center," Matson said. "This is ... to keep kids out of the Juvenile Detention Center."

He added the funding agreement constitutes "a huge win ... to work with our youth and provide assistance to them and and their families and a support system to get them away from being in detention."

