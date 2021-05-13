Scott County Board of Supervisors votes to appoint auditor to replace Moritz

Voting along party lines Thursday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to appoint a person to fill the Scott County Auditor vacancy by a 3-2 vote.

The auditor’s position came open with the resignation of Roxanna Mortiz on April 23.

Supervisor Tony Knobbe, a Republican, said the U.S. was not a complete democracy but a representative form of government, and the board of supervisors was elected to make decisions such as appointing someone to fill a vacancy.

Also casting votes to appoint to fill the vacancy were Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck and Vice-chair John Maxwell, both Republicans.

Supervisors Ken Kroken and Brinson Kinzer, Democrats, voted against the appointment. Both said they would prefer the voters of Scott County select an auditor. The earliest a special election would be held is June.

Kroken demanded the board vote on a motion to hold a special election. It failed 3-2, with Kroken and Kinzer voting for and Knobbe, Beck and Maxwell voting against.

Asked after the meeting who the board had in mind to appoint, Knobbe said they know “who we’re going to appoint. But because of an employment situation if the word got out it could jeopardize that employment.”