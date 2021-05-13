Scott County Board of Supervisors votes to appoint auditor to replace Moritz

Voting along party lines Thursday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to appoint a person to fill the Scott County Auditor vacancy by a 3-2 vote.
The auditor’s position came open with the resignation of Roxanna Mortiz on April 23.
Supervisor Tony Knobbe, a Republican, said the U.S. was not a complete democracy but a representative form of government, and the board of supervisors was elected to make decisions such as appointing someone to fill a vacancy.
Also casting votes to appoint to fill the vacancy were Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck and Vice-chair John Maxwell, both Republicans.
Supervisors Ken Kroken and Brinson Kinzer, Democrats, voted against the appointment. Both said they would prefer the voters of Scott County select an auditor. The earliest a special election would be held is June.
Kroken demanded the board vote on a motion to hold a special election. It failed 3-2, with Kroken and Kinzer voting for and Knobbe, Beck and Maxwell voting against.
Asked after the meeting who the board had in mind to appoint, Knobbe said they know “who we’re going to appoint. But because of an employment situation if the word got out it could jeopardize that employment.”
Knobbe said he researched back 40 years to see what the Scott County Board had done in situations where an appointment would be made to fill a vacancy or a special election would be held, “and all I found were appointments, including Roxanna (Moritz).”
State law allows county supervisors to name an interim successor from the party of their choice, giving the Republican-majority board the opportunity to flip the seat in their favor for the first time since the late 1970s.
Until an interim is selected, county treasurer Mike Fennelly, a Republican, will oversee the auditor's office.
Moritz announced in March she was nearing retirement and chose to step down early out of concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors that she said will make the job more difficult.
Supervisors last year challenged her authority to mail early ballot requests. And a new state law signed in March will shorten Iowa's early voting period and strip auditors of much of their discretion in running elections in their counties, including restricting their ability to establish satellite in-person early voting sites and mail absentee ballot request forms. At the same time auditors would face stronger penalties, including a felony, for failing to carry out state election laws or to violate guidance from the Iowa secretary of state.
The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Roby Smith, R-Bettendorf, also affects filling the vacancy.
Scott County voters can still petition for a special election, but the new law sets a 14-day deadline to pass such petitions.
Voters would have to gather 9,350 signatures — 10% of the votes cast in the last countywide election for the seat.
Should the voters petition for a special election, Maxwell, Beck and Knobbe said they would honor what the voters decide.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Thursday announced his office will launch an investigation into payments Moritz made to election workers last summer.
"These potential overpayments have been publicly reported and may be a misuse of Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds made available through the Iowa Secretary of State Office," Sand, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.
The Iowa Secretary of State Office will assist with the investigation, and the State Auditor's Office will issue a report with its findings when the audit is completed, according to a press release.