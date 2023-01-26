Scott County budgeting includes MEDIC transition; tax levy not increased

Scott County leaders say they are confident they can take on ambulance service without raising tax rates, at least for the next year.

The recommended $124 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would set aside about $850,000 for Scott County to take on MEDIC EMS, the ambulance service the county aims to absorb in order to shore up the nonprofit's funding shortfalls.

The financing would cover salary and benefits for a new director and stop-gap funding until the fledgling department could apply for state and federal grants. It would not include outside consulting fees.

Scott County's recommended budget does not raise the tax levy, which is $5.95 per $1,000 in assessed value for urban areas and $8.78 per $1,000 in rural areas. However, some property owners may see an increase in taxes if the value of their property stayed the same or went up in the last year because of changes to the state-set rollback percentage.

"I am pleased to see Medic EMS included in the budget with minimal impact on taxes," Board Chairman Ken Beck wrote in an email.

The $124 million budget also would fund federal COVID-19 relief-backed projects and completion of the Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center, among other projects.

The county and its consultant still are working on transition plans to present to supervisors for a final green light on making MEDIC a county department. Exact timing and how much funding the county could get from a federal program called Ground Emergency Medical Transport funding still are unknown, county staff said.

Budget Director David Farmer said federal and state funding options are available and staffers are confident the county can absorb MEDIC without raising the tax rate or levying a new tax, which would require a voter referendum. That includes GEMT funding and a state program called Iowa Offset -- the latter, Farmer said could earn the county roughly $200,000.

"We would look to new revenue sources and budget tools before recommending a new levy or property tax increase for MEDIC," Farmer said.

Last month, the county supervisors approved a business consultant to prepare a transition plan for MEDIC. Then, County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors Davenport had "backed down" from offering city EMS and would back the county's plan.

Mayor Mike Matson on Wednesday said he considered the city's plans "on pause" indefinitely while the county took action on a county-wide system. Matson said the city had wanted to be prepared in case a county plan never materialized.

Confusion over rollback could impact next year's budget

What could impact the county's budget, as well as those of municipalities and other taxing bodies, is confusion over this year's rollback — a formula set by the state to determine the percentage of a property's value that can be taxed.

Farmer on Tuesday presented supervisors with a budget that anticipated a 56% rollback, meaning a $200,000 home would be taxed on $112,000 of its value.

But the state Department of Revenue has said that it made a mistake in calculating the rollback due to changes in tax law in 2013 that lowered taxes on multi-family residential properties and another change in tax law in 2021 that phased out multi-residential as a property tax class.

The result is the rollback should have been 54% when accounting for the change in state law, which would mean the taxable value of that $200,000 home would drop to $108,000.

System-wide, the discrepancy could mean millions in lost revenue from local governments at a time when they are forming their budgets for the next fiscal year.

Farmer estimated it would take at least $1.6 million out of the next fiscal year's budget if the rollback is cut by two percentage points. The bulk of the county's budget funds capital projects like road repairs, and public safety and legal services.

Farmer said he hadn't received any official word from the Department of Revenue. But Gov. Kim Reynolds and the department have filed a bill to correct the mistake and adjust the rollback to 54%.

If it passes, the bill would put pressure on localities to cut positions or projects or raise taxes more than they wanted to without hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue they were counting on for the year. Cities and counties are required to have their budgets approved and certified to the state and county auditor by March 31. School districts are required to have their budgets set by April 15.

Remaining COVID relief funds; new detention center

The county's controversial Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center, YJRC, 4715 Tremont Ave., is under construction and is set to be completed in summer of 2024, depending on availability of materials.

With the new building, which has about twice the capacity of the 3rd Street juvenile detention center, comes new budget requests for additional staff. In the next two fiscal years, the county hopes to add seven new positions.

In the budget year beginning July 1, the county recommends hiring a full-time assistant director of the YJRC to start mid-year. The following year, fiscal 2025, requests for new staff members include an administrative position and five detention youth counselors.

Human Resources Director Vanessa Wierman wrote in an email that the number of youth counselors requested is based on current and past occupied-bed trends.