Scott County committed to using COVID money for detention center, despite federal restriction

Scott County officials say they remain committed to using federal COVID-19 recovery dollars to build a new, larger juvenile detention center despite federal restrictions.
The Board of Supervisors had intended to use more than $7 million of more than $33 million in federal COVID-relief money to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
County officials had said a proposed 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center providing more physical separation of personnel and juveniles would aid detention staff in meeting pandemic operational needs and implementing COVID-19 mitigation tactics. That would include space for a medical suite and to isolate COVID-positive juveniles from others to prevent possible outbreaks, as well as eliminate the use of double-bunking and provide improved air handling and ventilation.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury earlier this month, however, issued final rules on the use of $350 billion provided to state, local and tribal governments across the country as part of the American Rescue Plan to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule states that "Treasury presumes that the following capital projects are generally ineligible: Construction of new correctional facilities as a response to an increase in rate of crime; construction of new congregate facilities to decrease spread of COVID-19 in the facility."
Additionally, money spent "to respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic must be related and reasonably proportional to a harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic," according to the Treasury Department. And when it comes to spending Covid money on capital expenditures, the rules say, "construction of new congregate facilities … would generally not be a proportional response to mitigate or prevent COVID-19, because such construction is generally expected to be more costly than alternative approaches or capital expenditures that may be equally or more effective in decreasing spread of the disease."
Instead, county officials said they now plan to use up to a $10 million allowance allowed to replace lost tax and fee revenue due to the pandemic to help pay for the new 40-bed facility -- which would more than double the capacity of the existing 18-bed Juvenile Detention Center.
Scott County budget director David Farmer said while the final rules state federal dollars cannot be used to build new detention space in response to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic, money used to replace lost revenue can be used for "general government services" and that the Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center would qualify.
"(The) county's general services includes spending money on capital projects for the adult jail and the juvenile jail," Farmer said. "And so the (Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center) is a general service of Scott County."
Farmer noted the Treasury Department has advised recipients "have broad latitude to use funds for government services up to their amount of revenue loss due to the pandemic."
Scott County, however, has financially weathered the pandemic well. While some county revenues have declined, others have exceeded expectations, Farmer said. And county officials initially did not anticipate a net loss large enough to qualify to use federal dollars to replace lost revenue under the interim rules.
However, the final rules states recipients may elect a "standard allowance" of $10 million to spend on government services, regardless of whether they lost that much revenue.
The final rule states the Treasury "presumes" local governments lost up to $10 million in revenue due to the pandemic "based on an extensive analysis of average revenue loss across states and localities." And recipients are permitted to use that amount to fund government services, rather than calculate their actual revenue loss.
Farmer compared it to whether an individual itemizes or takes a standard deduction to maximize their tax return when filing their personal income taxes.
Asked if Scott County had lost $10 million in revenue, Farmer said "likely not," but added he has not calculated the total net revenue lost by the county during the pandemic.
The Treasury has also advised: "A potential use of funds that does not fit within the other three eligible use categories may be permissible as a government service, which recipients can fund up to their amount of revenue loss."
For example, transportation infrastructure projects are generally ineligible as a response to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; however, a local government could fund these projects as a government service up to its amount of revenue loss, provided that other restrictions on use do not apply, Farmer said citing recent Treasury guidance.
Supervisor Ken Croken, a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among supervisors over the county's juvenile detention plans, argued county officials' "strained view" of the final rules is "seriously mistaken."
"Does no one else see that we are playing with fire?" Croken said, when "correctional facilities have specifically been called out by the Treasury as not a response to COVID."
"This is not fiscal responsibility," he said. "It's not even particularly moral. Particularly in light of the fact that we didn't lose the revenue."
Croken claimed using the federal dollars for a new youth detention center is ripe for a legal challenge, "exposing the taxpayers to a significant problem."
Farmer said the Scott County Attorney's Office and the county's outside auditing firm have reviewed the final rules and agree with the view that the federal dollars can still be used to build new detention space.
"Just because it doesn't qualify in a different category doesn't mean it doesn't qualify in another," Supervisor John Maxwell said. "Therefore, we can move forward with it and everything is just fine and we'll have documentation to validate that."
Other supervisors made similar comments at Tuesday's meeting.
Croken reiterated: "A jail is not a response to COVID."
"Even if you can find 1,000 lawyers to tell you that is legal, it does not make it right," he said. "We ought to take a serious look at our values and or priorities if we take money from people who have been ravaged by this disease and use it for another, unrelated purpose. Shame on us."