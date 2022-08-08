Scott County could be greatest impacted by train noise under proposed merger

Scott County has the most locations that would be adversely impacted by noise levels from added train traffic, according to a federal agency review of effects of a proposed merger between two North American rail companies.

The draft report, released by the Office of Environmental Analysis and Surface Transportation Board last week, outlined the potential impacts of a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern on the environment, safety and collisions, crossing delays, cultural resources, hazardous materials, water resources and environmental justice. Next will be a 45-day public comment period, including an in-person September meeting in Davenport to take comments before issuing a final impact statement.

The merger is expected to triple train traffic in the Iowa Quad-Cities from roughly eight to 22 trains per day. A few Iowa cities have come to multi-million-dollar agreements with Canadian Pacific to invest in measures that would reduce noise and assuage safety and access concerns if the merger is approved. Critics have hoped Iowa cities would mount a challenge to attempt to stop the merger.

Overall, the Office wrote in its draft statement that apart from train noise "which could result in adverse impacts at some locations," the potential impacts of the proposed acquisition "would be negligible, minor and/or temporary."

The report predicted just a slight increase in risk from accidents, hazardous materials released and delays. And, the report said, the increased accident risk could be offset by an estimated 64,000 fewer trucks on the road the rail companies say will be diverted to rail traffic, which generally sees fewer accidents, according to the report.

Scott County could face biggest impact from train noise

Scott County is home to the highest number of "receptors," that would experience high average day-night noise levels. That's out of 66 counties the report studied. The report defined receptors as places where people are particularly sensitive to noise, such as residences, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and places of worship.

Noise can be from locomotive horns and wayside noise, such as from engines, the exhaust and steel train wheels rolling on steel rails, according to the report.

Scott County is expected to have 1,016 such places that would have "adverse noise impacts," which the report defines as 65 dBA Ldn and a 3 dBA increase after the ramp-up of train traffic. That's compared to a predicted 593 locations if the merger doesn't go through.

The next highest would be Muscatine County, at 675 locations, Clinton County, 590, and Orange County, Texas, with 510 locations.

"OEA does not expect that the Proposed Acquisition would cause individual trains on those rail lines to become substantially louder or to become audible in places where they are not currently. However, the projected increase in rail traffic from the Proposed Acquisition would make rail-related noise more frequent, which would result in a higher day-night average noise level (Ldn) at many receptors."

The report recommended Canadian Pacific fund improvements for maintaining "quiet zones," making intersection improvements so trains don't have to blow their horns, maintain rail beds, establish decibel limits for train operations and consider lubricating curves to reduce noise.

But: “Even if the Board imposes these mitigation measures, however, OEA expects that the Proposed Acquisition would result in unavoidable adverse noise impacts.”

Davenport will vote on a $10 million settlement with Canadian Pacific at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday. The agreement includes $2 million to go toward an overpass at South Concord Street near the Water Pollution Control Plant to ease concerns of blocking access to it and $8 million to go toward creating quiet zones, pedestrian access to the riverfront and other projects yet to be decided.

The report does not expect any effect of additional vibrations on building structures.

Crossing safety, delays, accident risk across entire system would be 'minor,' report says

Across all the rail lines in the combined system, the report projects that the greatest increase in the number of accidents would occur on the rail line segment between Muscatine, Iowa, and Ottumwa, Iowa.

On that segment, the report predicts that the number of incidents would increase by about 0.32 incidents per year. That's from about 0.11 annually if the merger is denied, to about 0.43 incidents per year under the merger. Other rail lines in the combined system would experience smaller increases in the number of incidents, the report stated.

The release of hazardous materials also would see a modest increase — the report predicted that a total of 12.88 releases would occur per year under the proposed merger, compared with 10.36 releases if the board denies the deal.

The report predicts a minor impact on safety at crossings — 24.9 train-vehicle crashes per year compared with 19.1 if the merger isn't approved.

For train-pedestrian crashes, the report predicts an increase to 2.2 crashes per year compared with 1.7 if the merger is denied.

One of Davenport's greatest concerns was a delay in getting emergency vehicles to and from a location on the riverfront and near the water pollution control plant.

Across 277 crossings that see more than 2,500 vehicles a day, the increase in delay would be 0.7 seconds per vehicle on average compared to if the merger was not approved.

According to the report, the greatest increase in delay for any crossing would be 7.3 seconds per vehicle, which would be at the grade crossing across Ripley Street in Davenport, which leads to the riverfront parking lot closest to the LeClaire Bandshell. That's an increase from 7.3 seconds to 14.6 seconds on average per vehicle.

Public meeting to be held in Davenport in September

The Office of Environmental Analysis and Surface Transportation Board will hold four in-person public meetings across the country, including one in Davenport, to take comments in preparation for its final environmental impact statement.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

OEA will also have three online public meetings (all in central time):

• 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

• Noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19.

Climate change and air quality

OEA expects that the merger would not result in an overall increase in air pollutant emissions, including green house gas emissions, and “could result in an overall decrease in emissions because of the expected diversion of freight from truck to rail transportation and the resulting removal of about 64,000 trucks per year from highways.”

Environmental Justice

The draft statement also outlined affects on minority and low-income populations. Overall, the draft statement determined "noise impacts would not be disproportionately borne by those (environmental justice) populations."

To minimize noise impacts on low-income and minority residents, the statement recommended requiring Canadian Pacific to conduct proactive and targeted outreach to minority and low-income populations that would experience adverse noise impacts as a result of the merger.

Where are other cities at?

There has been a flurry of activity in Iowa cities related to Canadian Pacific.

Muscatine City Council last week narrowly voted to agree to a $3 million settlement with Canadian Pacific.

Likewise, Bettendorf also signed an agreement for $3 million.

Davenport will vote on its $10 million proposed agreement Wednesday.

LeClaire remains in negotiations.

Andy Cummings, spokesperson for Canadian Pacific, wrote in an email that the company was reviewing the draft environmental impact statement.

"We remain committed to continuing our work with communities as we advance through this process," Cummings said.