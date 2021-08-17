Scott County court officials: Proposed youth detention alternative 'inappropriate'

Scott County juvenile court officials expressed serious concerns over a proposed pilot program that would provide a home-based alternative to detention for high-risk, high-need teens facing serious felony charges.
"I do not support that," Juvenile Court Judge Cheryl Traum told the Scott County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday.
"Our youth that we currently hold in our detention center are charged with some very serious crimes, ranging anywhere from robbery first-degree (to) multiple car thefts," Traum said. "And I do not believe that those are appropriate to be released into the community at this time."
Supervisor Ken Croken had proposed supervisors accept an offer by Youth Advocate Program of Harrisburg, Penn., to establish an "alternative to detention" juvenile justice pilot program. After hearing reservations and concerns from juvenile court officials, Croken pulled the item from the agenda, until such time as he can arrange a meeting among court officials, the Lincoln Resource Center and Youth Advocate Program "to come to a better understand of what the issues and concerns are."
Croken argued such a pilot program, "which would not burden Iowa taxpayers," could compliment existing diversion programs and youth-intervention strategies and help reduce racial disparities in youth detention as required under a 2018 federal juvenile justice reform law.
"I believe the only way we can even show good faith compliance is through innovative diversion," Croken said. "Before we've declined an opportunity, let's fully understand what it will do for us."
The pilot program is separate and distinct from last week's announcement of a new public-private funding agreement for a youth assessment program in Scott County. The diversion program would provide three- to six-month intervention that offers "intensive, community-based, family-focused" wraparound and professional mentoring services that focus on addressing each teen's specific needs, including helping them secure employment, process trauma and work toward specific goals.
All costs of the one-year, community-based pilot program would be borne entirely by the Youth Advocate Program, up to a maximum of $500,000, utilizing a $20 million grant.
Services would be delivered in partnership with the Lincoln Resource Center, with a goal of assisting 40 to 50 teens who would otherwise be incarcerated in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
At the conclusion of the 12-month program, a committee would evaluate outcomes and recommend termination or continuation of the program at county expense.
"And the thought that it could in any way replace a detention bed, which is going to be so needed on Dec. 18 of this year, scares me," Chief Juvenile Court Officer Scott Hobart told the Scott County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday.
Croken has been a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among county supervisors over plans to more than double the size of Scott County's 18-bed juvenile detention facility.
County officials face a Dec. 18 deadline under a state and federal mandate that any youth awaiting trial as an adult be removed from jail, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating further need for more space.
"It would just add to the chaos of the juvenile justice system," Hobart said of the Youth Advocate Program proposal. "And I think it would be a negative to for our community."
Hobart noted Vera French Community Mental Health Center operates a similar program that's privately funded, evidence-based and "proven to turn delinquent families around."
Like the proposed pilot program, Multi-Systemic Therapy offers an "intensive" community-based treatment program, with staff on call 24/7 to respond to crisis situations. Clinical staff and caseworkers work with high-risk youth ages 12 to 17 at risk of incarceration or out-of-home-placement and their families to address criminal and aggressive behavior, substance abuse, truancy and difficulties in school, and family conflict.
Staff introduce youth to recreational activities as an alternative to hanging out with anti-social peers, and work with caregivers to focus youth on academic achievement and gaining job skills, according to Vera French.
"To add a program right now into our array wouldn't exactly help," Hobart said.
Other supervisors echoed Hobart's and Traum's concerns, and noted the goal of Scott County and Juvenile Court Services staff is not to incarcerate, but to rehabilitate.
"I don't want, and nor does any of the county citizens that I represent, want those folks let go and committing more crimes and everything else," Supervisor John Maxwell said.
Rather, Maxwell said reducing racial disparities is best addressed through efforts such as the county's recent $700,000 investment in the Youth Assessment Program. The program is designed to provide a coordinated, single-entry site that will assist youth and their families in Scott County with early identification, intervention and comprehensive assessment of underlying issues contributing to problematic behavior and connecting them to appropriate services.