Ayola Vesey, of Bettendorf, takes her mom to memory-care day service every weekday before she goes to work.

Her mom, Selva Jones, has Alzheimer's Disease, and she'd made her daughter promise a long time ago to never put her in a nursing home.

Jane's Place, housed with the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. in Davenport, allows Vesey to keep her promise and go to work as a teacher at Davenport Central, she said.

Without Jane's Place, Vesey would have to quit her teaching job to care for her mother, she told supervisors at a Thursday meeting before the board voted to cut the county's $48,000 contribution to Jane's Place.

Ten years ago, Raynell Kubatska's husband passed away, halving her income. A CASI outreach worker helped her find an affordable apartment, she said.

"I honestly don't know where I would be living today without CASI," Kubatska told supervisors Thursday before they voted to end the county's $165,600 contract with CASI for senior outreach services.

Supervisors on Thursday voted unanimously to approve their $124 million budget, which begins July 1.

The vote culminates a months-long budget process, where supervisors have wrestled with how to make up for about $1.6 million in less-than-expected revenue because of a correction to how the state calculates property taxes.

Scott County supervisors, wanting to avoid raising the tax levy, asked county staff to turn to cuts.

Two nonprofits that contracted with the county were the hardest hit — CASI and the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services. Supervisors Chair Ken Beck indicated he wanted staff to review contracts with nonprofits in summer 2022 for efficiencies. At that time, he cited inflationary pressures on the county budget.

CASI, at 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, has two contracts with the county that will now end July 1 — a $48,000 contribution to Jane's Place and a $165,600 contract for senior outreach services that helps seniors in their homes.

In January, supervisors already were considering eliminating funding for Jane's Place. In revising the budget, staff recommended cutting further — ending the $165,600 contract for senior outreach services, too. As part of that program, CASI social workers work with more than 2,000 seniors each year to connect with services and fill out forms, such as helping them apply for rent rebates and emergency food assistance as well as navigating technology, housing, transportation, and health care systems, according to CASI's website.

Without the contracts, CASI loses 20% of its funding July 1, said president and CEO Laura Kopp.

After the meeting, Kopp told reporters CASI's leadership is looking at other funding strategies to keep CASI going, including working with the Iowa Department of Aging. But "serious conversations" would be had about what programs and services CASI would be able to offer moving forward.

While she said she's not surprised by the board's decision, she's disappointed.

About 100 people packed the Scott County chambers to advocate for CASI during a public hearing on the county's budget. Several advocated for supervisors to find another way to balance their budget or phase-in cuts to funding.

"I was going to ask you to imagine the clients of CASI sitting alongside you as you vote on this, but you don't have to imagine it. They're here," said Peter Petitt, a pastor with St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Several seniors told supervisors personal stories of CASI helping them find community, counseling, and support after a spouse died.

"I'm a veteran," Henry Denny told supervisors. "My wife of 57 years passed away last July, and without the services of CASI, I don't think I'd be here today. Without their meals, without their companionship, without their counseling, I wouldn't have made it."

Others, such as Vesey, credited Jane's Place as a center to take a parent with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia while they worked, allowing them to make connections and improve physically and mentally.

More praised CASI as a place to connect, stay physically active, and overcome challenges.

"CASI means so much to so many people," said Jane VenHorst, a member of CASI's board of directors.

In particular, senior outreach service providers, "help find funding for meals or for rent or for shoes on their feet or medical assistance," VenHorst said.

CASI leaders have asked county officials to phase in the recommended cuts to the nonprofit organization's funding, which they say would've allowed more time to absorb them.

She added: "I know you've got a horrible job to do to make a decision on where you find these dollars, but to cut us so dramatically, to completely defund us, just doesn't seem fair to CASI as an organization or to all of the seniors who have spent their lives here."

Sangeetha Rayapati, the Moline mayor and a professor at Augustana College where she leads a minor in aging studies, said CASI's programming is essential to seniors' quality of life, and can prevent or delay ailments that would put more strain on health and human services systems. She urged supervisors to find an alternative to avoid, "destabilizing the lives of seniors from all over the region."

"The haves will use their resources to stay healthy and the have-nots will struggle to do so," Rayapati said. "All of which would be an unfortunate statement of the value on human life and dignity in the region."

In recommending supervisors end CASI's contract, Community Services Director Lori Elam cited low admissions to Jane's Place, the organization's fragile financial position, and said CASI's services weren't a core function of the county. Jane's Place's admissions dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic from 32 in 2019 to 15 in 2020, according to Elam's data. It's capacity is 40. COVID-19 was particularly difficult for CASI, leading to a loss of $700,000 in event and fundraising revenue. Kopp has said this year CASI is anticipating a $200,000 deficit.

"A slow reduction in funding over three years will only prolong the inevitable and will most likely create more of a deficit each year," Elam wrote in notes to the county budget director to make the recommendation.

If CASI were to close it's doors, Elam told supervisors at the time, the county could field calls and refer seniors to services, such as Milestones Area Agency on Aging, nursing homes, in-home care providers and could invite an agency to set up a table in county buildings to help seniors fill out utility assistance applications.

Beck told audience members Thursday that, "there's been a lot of discussion here about the great activities, and we don't disagree." To his understanding, he said, the county was providing funding for two programs, senior outreach and Jane's Place, not for meals, counseling, or weekly activities, and that seniors should ensure other funding sources for those continue.

An audience member responded, arguing that CASI as a whole is a sum of its parts, including Jane's Place and outreach.

Beck also emphasized that outreach services would continue in a different form.

"Advocacy and outreach is not going away," Beck said. "The county will be working with other agencies in the area to make those services available."

Kopp, after the meeting, was skeptical that those services could be performed as efficiently as CASI has managed them.

"I certainly don't see how that can be done at a cost savings when CASI provides the lowest wages in our community, and our staff do not even have health insurance benefits because we can't afford it — we haven't seen increases in funding in over 15 years," Kopp said. "It's hard for me to see that plan, because that plan was not shared. I certainly hope that we can take them at their word. We were also told that these cuts might be able to be spread out over one to three years and that was not the case."

The county board also opted for no increases to elected officials' salaries, cut funding to the Mississippi Valley Fair Board ($12,500), paused funding for the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, and budgeted less for contingency funds.