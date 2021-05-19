Scott County Democrats launch petition for special election to fill auditor vacancy

Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman, in a statement, acknowledged the party faces an uphill climb to force a special election.

"It's a challenge for sure," Gayman said. "But we're determined to resist this power grab. And, we're very encouraged by the number of phone calls we've received from Democrats, independents, libertarians and Republicans asking to join the effort and sign a petition. As Americans, they share a commitment to free and fair elections, and not simply changing the rules of the game simply because you don't like your chances of winning."

Republican Supervisors Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe said they have selected a candidate they intend to recommend the board appoint to fill the vacancy but would not say who that individual is. The pair cited an employment situation, where "if the word got out it could jeopardize that employment," Knobbe previously told the newspaper.