Scott County Democrats launch petition to force election in wake of auditor appointment

The petitioners will need to collect nearly 9,300 valid signatures from eligible Scott County in 14 days because of recent changes made by state lawmakers to Iowa elections laws.

Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said party members and supporters would host signature signing events, with a goal of collecting more than 10,000 signatures by June 8, anticipating that a percentage of signatures collected will not be valid.

"The Scott County Democratic Party stands ready to fight for the rights of Scott County voters who deserve to have their voices heard," Gayman said in a statement. "There is no office more significant in the maintenance of a strong democracy than that of the county auditor, the individual responsible for all elections in Scott County. We invite all Scott County voters, regardless of party, to join us in demanding accountability and having a voice in this vital component of our electoral process.”

Individuals can sign the petition from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations:

May 26 — Veterans Park in Bettendorf at the Band-shelter Pavilion

May 27 — Vanderveer Park in Davenport at the fountain

May 29 — Freight House Farmers Market parking lot in Davenport

To find more events and opportunities to the sign the petition, visit www.scottcountydems.org.

