Scott County election results
Scott County election results

Eldridge voting location

Sherri Lewis, of Eldridge, votes at the Eldridge United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Lewis said she felt there was extra emphasis on the city elections in Eldridge because of competitive races and a recent split between a majority of the city council and the former city administrator. 

City of Bettendorf

2nd Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Scott Naumann (472) 97.32%

Write-in (13) 2.68%

4th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Gregory Paul Adamson (695) 94.43%

Write-in (41) 5.57%

Alderman At Large

(Vote for no more than one)

Lisa M Brown (1,912) 57.18%

Jean Dickson (1,409) 42.14%

Write-in (23) 0.69%

City of Blue Grass

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Brad Schutte (270) 64.75%

James Hayes (1430 34.29%

Write-in (4) 0.96%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Mike Hermann (278) 35.41%

Timothy E Rhoades (190) 24.20%

Donna Porter (187) 23.82%

Kimberly Hayes (122) 15.54%

Write-in (8) 1.02%

City of Buffalo

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Sally Rodriguez (156) 69.33%

Dave Stickrod (65) 28.44%

Write-in (5) 2.22%

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Mary K Moore (169) 27.48%

Brandon Berg (118) 19.19%

Austin Miller (115) 18.70%

Arthur Bartleson (112) 18.21%

Jim Rogers (97) 15.77%

City of Davenport

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Mike Matson (6,860) 77.49%

Athena Gilbraith (1,933) 21.83%

Write-in (60) 0.68%

1st Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Rick Dunn (784) 98.25%

Write-in (14) 1.75%

2nd Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Maria Dickmann (492) 57.41%

Ronald W Schwener (362) 42.24%

Write in (3) 0.35%

3rd Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Marion Meginnis (436) 95.40%

Write-in (21) 4.60%

4th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Robby Ortiz (588) 72.32%

Write-in (225) 27.68%

5th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Tim Kelly (614) 54.24%

Matthew Jon Dohrmann (535) 45.49%

Write-in (3) 0.27%

6th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Benjamin Jobgen (1,617) 97.94%

Write-in (34) 2.06%

7th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Derek Cornette (670) 57.76%

Alexandra Dermody (487) 41.98%

Write-in (3) 0.26%

8th Ward Alderman

(Vote for no more than one)

Judith Lee (945) 97.42%

Write-in (25) 2.58%

Alderman At Large

(Vote for no more than two)

Kyle Gripp (6,400) 53.51%

JJ Condon (5,394) 45.10%

Write-in (167) 1.40%

City of Dixon

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Steve Laughlin (26) 100%

Write-in (0) 0.00%

City Council

(Vote for no more than one)

Sue Motz (13) 50%

Billy Meyer (11) 42.31%

Write-in (2) 7.69%

City of Donahue

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Tim Arp (73) 28.97%

Andrew Cronkleton (65) 25.79%

Joel Kelley (50) 19.84%

Trista Cronkleton (39) 15.48%

Chelle Hayslett (25) 9.92%

Write-in (0) 0%

City of Durant

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Jamie Renee Giltner (14) 70%

Scott Spengler (6) 30%

City Council At-Large

(Vote for no more than three)

Daniel Sterner (15) 26.79%

Diane Quiram (15) 26.79%

Tom Daufeldt (11) 19.64%

Mendim Alimoski (10) 17.86%

Kenneth P Elshoff (5) 8.93%

Jason W Mier (0) 0%

Write-in (0) 0%

City of Eldridge

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Frank King (996) 54.97%

Martin P O'Boyle (806) 44.48%

Write-in (10) 0.55%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Brian Dockery (913) 28.65%

Daniel Collins (862) 27.05%

April Rus (808) 25.35%

Tisha Bousselot (582) 18.26%

Write-in (22) 0.69%

City of LeClaire

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Dennis Gerard (406) 91.86%

Write-in (36) 8.14%

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Barry A Long (378) 33.07%

Amy L Blair (362) 31.67%

Ryan Salvador (360) 31.50%

Write-in (43) 3.76%

City of Long Grove

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Michael Limberg (149) 94.30%

Write-in (9) 5.70%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Ryan Christensen (150) 51.90%

Kevin Green (136) 47.06%

Write-in (3) 1.04%

City Council

To Fill a Vacancy - To end of term

(Vote for no more than one)

Chad Ulrich (153) 99.35%

Write-in (1) 0.65%

City of Maysville

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

David Sindt (26) 83.87%

City Council

(Vote for no more than three)

Dale Fischer (33) 34.02%

Duane Harvey (26) 26.80%

Rodney Ferris (20) 20.62%

Britney Hittenmiller (14) 14.43%

Write-in (4) 4.12%

City of McCausland

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Katy Shipman (65) 41.67%

Joseph Schultz (49) 31.41%

Karen Carsten (41) 26.28%

Write-in (1) 0.64%

City of Panorama Park

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Ronald Rice (19) 100%

City Council

(Vote for no more than five)

David Smith (19) 21.11%

Chris Gilbert (19) 21.11%

Shawn Rice (19) 21.11%

Timothy Huber (17) 18.89%

Steven Thayne Perry (16) 17.78%

City of Princeton

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Kevin M Kernan (163) 70.87%

Terri Applegate (67) 29.13%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Zach Phares (183) 44.53%

Karen Woomert (135) 32.85%

Ethan W Bettis (93) 22.63%

City of Riverdale

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

Anthony Heddlesten (85) 85%

Write-in (15) 15%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Vincent Jurgena (72) 34.78%

Paul DCamp (69) 33.33%

Beth Anne Halsey (63) 30.43%

Write-in (3) 1.45%

City of Walcott

Mayor

(Vote for no more than one)

John J Kostichek (144) 93.51%

Write-in (10) 6.49%

City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Kirk Koberg (147) 68.06%

Write-in (69) 31.94%

Bennett Community School District

School Board Director At-Large

(Vote for no more than three)

Gregory Reynolds (26) 34.67%

Spencer L Hicks (19) 25.33%

Denise McGhee (11) 14.67%

Chris Eicher Sr (10) 13.33%

Teresa Bjurstrom (9) 12%

Bettendorf Community School District

School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Andrew Champion (1,464) 19.90%

Richard A Lynch (1,261) 17.14%

Linda Smithson (1,209) 16.44%

Traci Huskey (1,185) 16.11%

Adam Holland (1,057) 14.37% 

Melissa Zumdome (647) 8.8%

Analicia M Gomes (512) 6.96%

Write-in (21) 0.29%

Calamus-Wheatland Community School District

School Board Director At-Large

(Vote for no more than two)

Matthew Buchanan (1) 50%

Blaine D Henning (1) 50%

School Board Director District 2

(Vote for no more than one)

Tyler Davisson (1) 100%

Davenport Community School District

School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Bruce Potts (5,588) 24.73%

Allison Beck (5,505) 24.37%

Karen Gordon (4,882) 21.61%

Write-in (3,517) 15.57%

Farrah N Powell (3,100) 13.72%

Durant Community School District

School Board Director At-Large

(Vote for no more than two)

Katy Oberlander (28) 53.85%

Julie Rivera (23) 44.23%

Write-in (1) 1.92%

North Scott Community School District

School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Tracy Lindaman (2,459) 27.47%

Frank Wood (1,702) 19.02%

Mark Pratt (1,257) 14.04%

Stephanie Eckhardt (1,215) 13.58%

Nick Hansel (1,135) 12.68%

Donn Wilmott (1,128) 12.60%

Write-in (54) 0.60%

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School Board Director District 1

(Vote for no more than one)

Kathryn Kunkel (193) 85.78%

Sara L Bennion (29) 12.89%

Write-in (3) 1.33%

School Board Director District 2

(Vote for no more than one)

Brent Ayers (250) 68.68%

Jon Kundert (63) 17.31%

Write-in (51) 14.01%

School Board Director District 7

(Vote for no more than one)

Doug Kanwischer (368) 55.26%

Aaron Hawk (297) 44.59%

Write-in (1) 0.15%

Eastern Iowa Community College

Board of Directors District I

(Vote for no more than one)

Deborah Tappendorf (754) 49.54%

Nancy Nolan (731) 48.03%

Write-in (37) 2.43%

Board of Directors District VI

(Vote for no more than one)

Jennifer Boysen (1,076) 98.00%

Write-in (22) 2.00%

