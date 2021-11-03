Scott County election results

City of Bettendorf
2nd Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Scott Naumann (472) 97.32%
Write-in (13) 2.68%
4th Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Gregory Paul Adamson (695) 94.43%
Write-in (41) 5.57%
Alderman At Large
(Vote for no more than one)
Lisa M Brown (1,912) 57.18%
Jean Dickson (1,409) 42.14%
Write-in (23) 0.69%
City of Blue Grass
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Brad Schutte (270) 64.75%
James Hayes (1430 34.29%
Write-in (4) 0.96%
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Mike Hermann (278) 35.41%
Timothy E Rhoades (190) 24.20%
Donna Porter (187) 23.82%
Kimberly Hayes (122) 15.54%
Write-in (8) 1.02%
City of Buffalo
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Sally Rodriguez (156) 69.33%
Dave Stickrod (65) 28.44%
Write-in (5) 2.22%
City Council
(Vote for no more than three)
Mary K Moore (169) 27.48%
Brandon Berg (118) 19.19%
Austin Miller (115) 18.70%
Arthur Bartleson (112) 18.21%
Jim Rogers (97) 15.77%
City of Davenport
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Mike Matson (6,860) 77.49%
Athena Gilbraith (1,933) 21.83%
Write-in (60) 0.68%
1st Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Rick Dunn (784) 98.25%
Write-in (14) 1.75%
2nd Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Maria Dickmann (492) 57.41%
Ronald W Schwener (362) 42.24%
Write in (3) 0.35%
3rd Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Marion Meginnis (436) 95.40%
Write-in (21) 4.60%
4th Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Robby Ortiz (588) 72.32%
Write-in (225) 27.68%
5th Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Tim Kelly (614) 54.24%
Matthew Jon Dohrmann (535) 45.49%
Write-in (3) 0.27%
6th Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Benjamin Jobgen (1,617) 97.94%
Write-in (34) 2.06%
7th Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Derek Cornette (670) 57.76%
Alexandra Dermody (487) 41.98%
Write-in (3) 0.26%
8th Ward Alderman
(Vote for no more than one)
Judith Lee (945) 97.42%
Write-in (25) 2.58%
Alderman At Large
(Vote for no more than two)
Kyle Gripp (6,400) 53.51%
JJ Condon (5,394) 45.10%
Write-in (167) 1.40%
City of Dixon
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Steve Laughlin (26) 100%
Write-in (0) 0.00%
City Council
(Vote for no more than one)
Sue Motz (13) 50%
Billy Meyer (11) 42.31%
Write-in (2) 7.69%
City of Donahue
City Council
(Vote for no more than three)
Tim Arp (73) 28.97%
Andrew Cronkleton (65) 25.79%
Joel Kelley (50) 19.84%
Trista Cronkleton (39) 15.48%
Chelle Hayslett (25) 9.92%
Write-in (0) 0%
City of Durant
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Jamie Renee Giltner (14) 70%
Scott Spengler (6) 30%
City Council At-Large
(Vote for no more than three)
Daniel Sterner (15) 26.79%
Diane Quiram (15) 26.79%
Tom Daufeldt (11) 19.64%
Mendim Alimoski (10) 17.86%
Kenneth P Elshoff (5) 8.93%
Jason W Mier (0) 0%
Write-in (0) 0%
City of Eldridge
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Frank King (996) 54.97%
Martin P O'Boyle (806) 44.48%
Write-in (10) 0.55%
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Brian Dockery (913) 28.65%
Daniel Collins (862) 27.05%
April Rus (808) 25.35%
Tisha Bousselot (582) 18.26%
Write-in (22) 0.69%
City of LeClaire
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Dennis Gerard (406) 91.86%
Write-in (36) 8.14%
City Council
(Vote for no more than three)
Barry A Long (378) 33.07%
Amy L Blair (362) 31.67%
Ryan Salvador (360) 31.50%
Write-in (43) 3.76%
City of Long Grove
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Michael Limberg (149) 94.30%
Write-in (9) 5.70%
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Ryan Christensen (150) 51.90%
Kevin Green (136) 47.06%
Write-in (3) 1.04%
City Council
To Fill a Vacancy - To end of term
(Vote for no more than one)
Chad Ulrich (153) 99.35%
Write-in (1) 0.65%
City of Maysville
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
David Sindt (26) 83.87%
City Council
(Vote for no more than three)
Dale Fischer (33) 34.02%
Duane Harvey (26) 26.80%
Rodney Ferris (20) 20.62%
Britney Hittenmiller (14) 14.43%
Write-in (4) 4.12%
City of McCausland
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Katy Shipman (65) 41.67%
Joseph Schultz (49) 31.41%
Karen Carsten (41) 26.28%
Write-in (1) 0.64%
City of Panorama Park
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Ronald Rice (19) 100%
City Council
(Vote for no more than five)
David Smith (19) 21.11%
Chris Gilbert (19) 21.11%
Shawn Rice (19) 21.11%
Timothy Huber (17) 18.89%
Steven Thayne Perry (16) 17.78%
City of Princeton
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Kevin M Kernan (163) 70.87%
Terri Applegate (67) 29.13%
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Zach Phares (183) 44.53%
Karen Woomert (135) 32.85%
Ethan W Bettis (93) 22.63%
City of Riverdale
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
Anthony Heddlesten (85) 85%
Write-in (15) 15%
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Vincent Jurgena (72) 34.78%
Paul DCamp (69) 33.33%
Beth Anne Halsey (63) 30.43%
Write-in (3) 1.45%
City of Walcott
Mayor
(Vote for no more than one)
John J Kostichek (144) 93.51%
Write-in (10) 6.49%
City Council
(Vote for no more than two)
Kirk Koberg (147) 68.06%
Write-in (69) 31.94%
Bennett Community School District
School Board Director At-Large
(Vote for no more than three)
Gregory Reynolds (26) 34.67%
Spencer L Hicks (19) 25.33%
Denise McGhee (11) 14.67%
Chris Eicher Sr (10) 13.33%
Teresa Bjurstrom (9) 12%
Bettendorf Community School District
School Board Director
(Vote for no more than three)
Andrew Champion (1,464) 19.90%
Richard A Lynch (1,261) 17.14%
Linda Smithson (1,209) 16.44%
Traci Huskey (1,185) 16.11%
Adam Holland (1,057) 14.37%
Melissa Zumdome (647) 8.8%
Analicia M Gomes (512) 6.96%
Write-in (21) 0.29%
Calamus-Wheatland Community School District
School Board Director At-Large
(Vote for no more than two)
Matthew Buchanan (1) 50%
Blaine D Henning (1) 50%
School Board Director District 2
(Vote for no more than one)
Tyler Davisson (1) 100%
Davenport Community School District
School Board Director
(Vote for no more than three)
Bruce Potts (5,588) 24.73%
Allison Beck (5,505) 24.37%
Karen Gordon (4,882) 21.61%
Write-in (3,517) 15.57%
Farrah N Powell (3,100) 13.72%
Durant Community School District
School Board Director At-Large
(Vote for no more than two)
Katy Oberlander (28) 53.85%
Julie Rivera (23) 44.23%
Write-in (1) 1.92%
North Scott Community School District
School Board Director
(Vote for no more than three)
Tracy Lindaman (2,459) 27.47%
Frank Wood (1,702) 19.02%
Mark Pratt (1,257) 14.04%
Stephanie Eckhardt (1,215) 13.58%
Nick Hansel (1,135) 12.68%
Donn Wilmott (1,128) 12.60%
Write-in (54) 0.60%
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School Board Director District 1
(Vote for no more than one)
Kathryn Kunkel (193) 85.78%
Sara L Bennion (29) 12.89%
Write-in (3) 1.33%
School Board Director District 2
(Vote for no more than one)
Brent Ayers (250) 68.68%
Jon Kundert (63) 17.31%
Write-in (51) 14.01%
School Board Director District 7
(Vote for no more than one)
Doug Kanwischer (368) 55.26%
Aaron Hawk (297) 44.59%
Write-in (1) 0.15%
Eastern Iowa Community College
Board of Directors District I
(Vote for no more than one)
Deborah Tappendorf (754) 49.54%
Nancy Nolan (731) 48.03%
Write-in (37) 2.43%
Board of Directors District VI
(Vote for no more than one)
Jennifer Boysen (1,076) 98.00%
Write-in (22) 2.00%