Scott County jail has a leaky roof. That means 23 inmates have been temporarily moved to other jails.

Scott County has transferred 23 incarcerated people out of its jail because of a leaky roof that could take months to permanently replace.
The roof was damaged in storms earlier this month, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. Sealing it, a temporary fix, should be done this week. If that holds, the inmates should be able to return to Scott County Jail.
The National Weather Service forecasts more rain and potential thunderstorms Wednesday, which Lane said would test the temporary fix.
The jail's flat roof was damaged after high winds from March 5 storms ripped about three-quarters of the fastened membrane loose, causing it to billow in the wind, County Facilities and Support Services Director Tammy Speidel told the Scott County Board of Supervisors two weeks ago.
Economy Roofing, a private roofing company used sandbags to temporarily hold down the membrane and repaired areas around a skylight and roof drains, Lane said.
The entire roof, 19,300 square feet, over the housing portion of the jail will need to be replaced, the company and a county insurance representative determined.
County staff contacted an architecture firm, Wold Architects and Engineers, which is already doing design work for the county's new juvenile detention facility, to design a new roof.
Wold estimated replacing the roof would cost $570,000, including design and construction. Supervisors will vote on the $30,398 design fee for Wold at its Thursday meeting.
"This isn't a storage facility," Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said, expressing support for moving ahead. "We need to get this thing going."
Speidel told supervisors the county's insurance had a $100,000 deductible, but discussions with the insurance company are ongoing.
Because of lead time on materials and the challenge finding labor across the construction industry, however, Wold estimated it would take until November to finish the new roof.
"They are going to try and shorten up the times that we were originally told, but they are not willing and should not do anything that would avoid performing the due diligence to make sure that we are doing what we need to do," Speidel told supervisors Tuesday morning.
Lane said the county transferred inmates to Benton and Marshall counties because of the leaks. The additional 23 people transferred brings the county's total number of people held out of county to 59, at a cost of $55 per day.
County staff told supervisors the county's insurance company had been notified of the extra cost of housing people outside the county, and was considering the request.
Lane said the work this week involved putting termination bars around the part of the roof's perimeter that was still allowing air to blow under the membrane, causing further damage during high winds.
"Further work is due to be performed this week and will most likely be successful and allow us to move inmates back from other counties," Lane said.
In the unlikely event the county can't seal the roof from leaks, Lane said, the county would have to move inmates affected by the leaks to a non-jail facility with security.
Lane said the current damage could affect 128 inmates of a total of 319.
"Scott County has one of the largest jails in the State of Iowa," Lane wrote in an email. "In the event of a large jail evacuation we would be unable to access enough jail space in the entire state to house all of our inmates. In that case they would be moved to a non-jail facility and held under heavy security until they could be returned to the jail."
Scott County Jail yoga
John Schultz
Scott County Jail inmate Melinda Heyvaert, along with six other female inmates, position themselves Wednesday during a yoga class led by volunteer instructor Joan Marttila.
Scott County Jail inmate Amber Whitaker sprays off her mat as instructor and volunteer Joan Marttila hands out towles, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Scott County Jail inmates have the opportunity to participate in yoga, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, with the help of volunteer and yoga instructor Joan Marttila of Bettendorf.
Volunteer yoga instructor Joan Marttila works with female inmates Wednesday during a yoga class at Scott County Jail.
Instructor and volunteer Joan Marttila teaches yoga to female Scott County Jail inmates in the library of the jail, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Scott County Jail inmate Amber Whitaker sprays off her mat as instructor and volunteer Joan Marttila hands out towles, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Instructor and volunteer Joan Marttila helps inmate Melinda Heyvaert get into a yoga pose, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Scott County Jail inmates work on their yoga poses, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class. It is taught by vounteer and yoga instructior Joan Marttila of Bettendorf.
A Scott County Jail inmate rotates her anckle, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Inmates in the Scott County Jail work with yoga instructor Joan Marttila, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, on yoga positions in the library of the jail during a class.
Instructor and volunteer Joan Marttila teaches yoga to female Scott County Jail inmates in the library of the jail, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Instructor and volunteer Joan Marttila teaches yoga to female Scott County Jail inmates in the library of the jail, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a jail yoga class held at the Scott County Jail.
Scott County Jail inmate Jenna Balzer wipes down her mat as before beginning her yoga class, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in the library of the Scott County Jail.
Scott County Jail inmate Melinda Heyvaert stretches Wednesday during a yoga class at the facility in downtown Davenport. The jail offers two classes each week, one for males and one for females.
Scott County Jail inmate Melinda Heyvaert stretches Wednesday during a yoga class.
Scott County Jail inmate Melinda Heyvaert holds a foam block over her head during a yoga class Wednesday at the facility in downtown Davenport.
Volunteer yoga instructor Joan Marttila works with female inmates Wednesday at Scott County Jail.
Volunteer instructor Joan Marttila leads a yoga class Wednesday for female inmates at Scott County Jail.
Scott County Jail inmates stretch their legs up the wall during a yoga class on Wednesday.
Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
