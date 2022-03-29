Scott County jail has a leaky roof. That means 23 inmates have been temporarily moved to other jails.

Scott County has transferred 23 incarcerated people out of its jail because of a leaky roof that could take months to permanently replace.

The roof was damaged in storms earlier this month, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. Sealing it, a temporary fix, should be done this week. If that holds, the inmates should be able to return to Scott County Jail.

The National Weather Service forecasts more rain and potential thunderstorms Wednesday, which Lane said would test the temporary fix.

The jail's flat roof was damaged after high winds from March 5 storms ripped about three-quarters of the fastened membrane loose, causing it to billow in the wind, County Facilities and Support Services Director Tammy Speidel told the Scott County Board of Supervisors two weeks ago.

Economy Roofing, a private roofing company used sandbags to temporarily hold down the membrane and repaired areas around a skylight and roof drains, Lane said.

The entire roof, 19,300 square feet, over the housing portion of the jail will need to be replaced, the company and a county insurance representative determined.

County staff contacted an architecture firm, Wold Architects and Engineers, which is already doing design work for the county's new juvenile detention facility, to design a new roof.

Wold estimated replacing the roof would cost $570,000, including design and construction. Supervisors will vote on the $30,398 design fee for Wold at its Thursday meeting.

"This isn't a storage facility," Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said, expressing support for moving ahead. "We need to get this thing going."

Speidel told supervisors the county's insurance had a $100,000 deductible, but discussions with the insurance company are ongoing.

Because of lead time on materials and the challenge finding labor across the construction industry, however, Wold estimated it would take until November to finish the new roof.

"They are going to try and shorten up the times that we were originally told, but they are not willing and should not do anything that would avoid performing the due diligence to make sure that we are doing what we need to do," Speidel told supervisors Tuesday morning.

Lane said the county transferred inmates to Benton and Marshall counties because of the leaks. The additional 23 people transferred brings the county's total number of people held out of county to 59, at a cost of $55 per day.

County staff told supervisors the county's insurance company had been notified of the extra cost of housing people outside the county, and was considering the request.

Lane said the work this week involved putting termination bars around the part of the roof's perimeter that was still allowing air to blow under the membrane, causing further damage during high winds.

"Further work is due to be performed this week and will most likely be successful and allow us to move inmates back from other counties," Lane said.

In the unlikely event the county can't seal the roof from leaks, Lane said, the county would have to move inmates affected by the leaks to a non-jail facility with security.

Lane said the current damage could affect 128 inmates of a total of 319.

"Scott County has one of the largest jails in the State of Iowa," Lane wrote in an email. "In the event of a large jail evacuation we would be unable to access enough jail space in the entire state to house all of our inmates. In that case they would be moved to a non-jail facility and held under heavy security until they could be returned to the jail."

