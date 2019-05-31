A Scott County District Court judge will review a case brought by a former Davenport Civil Rights Commission member, though the review will be limited.
Scott County District Court Judge Mark Lawson said Friday the court has jurisdiction to review a claim brought by former Commissioner Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, which alleges Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch illegally removed her and three others from the volunteer panel, in a retaliatory and discriminatory act.
Lawson said the review will be limited, as the court may not substitute its decision for the mayor's unless Klipsch acted illegally.
Klipsch's attorneys have denied Bribriesco-Ledger’s claims. They say the mayor has the authority under Iowa law to remove any commission or board member without cause.
Lawson rejected that position Friday. Because Iowa law requires the mayor to disclose reasoning in a certified letter, he said, some level of fact-finding and investigation is involved.
“The mayor’s discretion is not without limits,” Lawson wrote. “The mayor may not act illegally. In addition, his reasons must be supported by competent and substantial evidence.”
The decision clears a legal hurdle that otherwise could have left commissioners with no clear path to bring a case to the Iowa court system, and is the latest development in a longstanding dispute over the commission’s membership.
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission is a seven-member panel appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. In April, Bribriesco-Ledger and three other commissioners were removed from the panel by the mayor for issues mainly centered around their refusal to accept three appointees Klipsch made in December.
In a statement April 15, Klipsch said the attempt of the commissioners “to determine their own membership not only violates state and local laws but also harms the complainants whose cases have come before and are yet to come before the commission.” Certified letters sent those commissioners accused them of going into closed sessions illegally, preventing new appointees from participating in meetings and enabling commissioners whose terms expired to remain on the panel.
Since Bribriesco-Ledger was removed, she has been an outspoken critic of the mayor and city council. She filed her lawsuit in late April, and is scheduled to appear before the Davenport City Council for a public name-clearing hearing June 7.
The mayor and city council have already approved four new commissioners replacing Bribriesco-Ledger and her three colleagues. On Friday, Lawson denied Bribriesco-Ledger's secondary request to temporarily stall the mayor’s removal decision. If that had been granted, she could have continued working as a commissioner until the matter is fully resolved in court.
Meanwhile, the four new members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission went through an introductory orientation course on Friday afternoon about Davenport’s civil rights ordinance in City Hall led by Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey. The new commissioners also chose new officers during that meeting, including Commissioner Michael Liendo as chairman.