Scott County Juvenile Detention Center wins $125,000 state grant for diversion program

Scott County Juvenile Detention Center won a $125,000 grant to add to a diversion program that acts as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time misdemeanor offenders in the county.

The 2.5-year grant from the Iowa Department of Human Rights Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning will expand an existing county program, said Juvenile Detention Center Director Jeremy Kaiser, by adding "youth advocacy, family engagement, and restorative justice practices."

"We will send our youth advocates/community-based counselors out into the community to meet with the family, meet with the youth, gain an understanding of why the crime occurred, and what that youth needs in order to not commit a crime again," Kaiser said. "Then make referrals based on that."

The program serves between 50 and 60 young people a year, Kaiser said, and the extra funding would allow them to take more people into the program. Kaiser said he doesn't anticipate hiring more staff.

The county youth advocates can make referrals to the Coordinated Assessment Program, a Family Resources-run program funded by the county, Davenport, and Bettendorf, which makes a social worker available 24/7 to connect youth and families to preventative behavioral and mental health services in an effort to lower juvenile crime.

Staff can also refer young people and families to Vera French and Families, Inc. for family-based therapy programs.

Kaiser said the diversion program also engages in restorative community conferencing. For example, staff would set up a meeting between a young person who stole a vehicle with the car's owner.

In other business

After the retirement of a small Scott County town's police chief, the Sheriff's Office is preparing to enter into an agreement to patrol its streets a few days a month. McCausland, population 313, asked the Scott County Sheriff for 4-5 days per month that an officer would patrol there. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the extra patrols would be covered by sheriff deputies who volunteer for overtime. Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken expressed concern that the Sheriff's Office could overstretch itself. Lane said he wasn't concerned this contract would pull officers away from other duties, but did express concern about fewer applicants for open sheriff's deputy positions. McCausland would contract the Scott County Sheriff's Office at $65 an hour, which Board Chair Ken Beck said he thought should be assessed and raised if needed. Supervisors will vote on the agreement Thursday.

