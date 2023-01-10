Scott County land records inaccessible online because of suspected cyberattack

A computer system used by some of Iowa’s county recorders appears to have been hacked over the holidays and has yet to be fully restored.

Iowa’s elected county recorders maintain land records, issue marriage licenses and register births and deaths. They also issue titles and liens on vehicles. The biggest immediate effect of the apparent hack is that the public, as well as some recorders themselves, cannot currently access real estate records.

In Scott County, records are accessible in-person, but online viewing is not available.

Scott County Recorder Rita Vargas explained how the attack was impacting Scott County records and those who wished to view them electronically: "We’re still operating. It’s mostly (that) you can’t go online and access anything, but you can from our office. That’s the work-around they’ve been able to provide."

The vendor that Vargas and others in Iowa use, Cott Systems, hosts the document-storage service and appears to have been the primary victim.

"They (Cott) were hoping to have us back up again, but they were not successful this weekend," Vargas said. "They are waiting for servers to come in. It has to do with the forensic investigation they’re doing."

She said the company detected a possible hack or attempted hack. No Iowa counties were directly targeted, she said.

"No Scott County data was exposed," Vargas said. "In order to find how this happened, they are moving data to new servers. Due to some nationwide shortage on equipment they are having a difficult time getting the equipment they need to move over to these new servers. They’re going through all the data and once they know it’s safe they’re putting it into a server."

For now, anyone seeking Scott County real estate records must make an in-person visit to Vargas' office in the Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

"We’re still able to take in documents; it’s just the viewing of the documents. We host our own system, so you can come in and view the documents," Vargas said. "I’m not overly concerned other than the unfortunate inconvenience it means for customers."

It was not immediately clear how many of Iowa’s county recorders are under contact with Cott Systems, which is based in Ohio and became aware of a possible attack at Christmas.

Iowa counties that are known to have used at least some of Cott Systems’ services in addition to Scott County include Dallas, Allamakee, Black Hawk and Jasper counties.

Polk County uses some of Cott Systems’ software but doesn’t contract with Cott for hosting the county’s records. As a result, it has been unaffected by the apparent cyberattack, according to Tom Brogan, Polk County’s first deputy recorder.

Dallas County, however, does have its documents hosted by Cott. Dallas County Recorder ReNae Arnold said Thursday that the company recently notified her of the hack.

“I don’t know anything about what happened or any of the details,” she said. “Their system was compromised, but how far (the hackers) went into their system, I have no idea. They’re not giving us that information.”

She added that Cott Systems had informed her office that the FBI was involved and was investigating the matter.

Cott Systems provides public-records management services for more than 300 government agencies in the United States. The company helps those agencies record and archive documents, while also making them searchable and accessible to members of the public.