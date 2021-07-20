Scott County leaders mull $2 million agreement for youth-crime prevention program

Ott previously said the service provider anticipates it would take 30 to 45 days to hire and train employees to fill new positions for the youth assessment program, with the hope of launching services around the beginning of next school year.

The proposed agreement would be retroactive to July 1, with lump sum payments from Davenport and Bettendorf to United Way due Oct. 1. United Way would retain an administrative fee not to exceed $96,000.

Bettendorf City Council members were expected to vote Tuesday night to approve the agreement. Scott County supervisors are expected to vote Thursday to approve the agreement. Davenport aldermen will review the agreement during Wednesday's committee of the whole meeting and are expected to vote to approve the agreement at their regular meeting next week.

While Family Resources has offices in Davenport, a lot of the youth assessment program's work will be de-centralized, with assessment staff and case workers going out into the community and performing assessments in schools, homes "and trying to make it as easy as possible to go to where the families are to access these services," Ott told supervisors Tuesday.