Scott County residents will have another opportunity to hear from their lawmakers April 15.
The forum, organized by two area nonprofits and moderated by former Iowa lawmaker Maggie Tinsman, will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf.
A half-hour social time ahead of the forum will begin at 10 a.m.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
