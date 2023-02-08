Residents are invited to ask questions of Scott County lawmakers on Feb. 18.
Nonprofits American Association of University Women and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are hosting the legislative forum at the Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport with state senators and representatives of Scott County.
The forum is from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
"The purpose of the forums is to ask questions of our Iowa legislators — both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives, regarding concerns to us," organizer Maggie Tinsman wrote in a news release. "Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all Legislators, as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion."