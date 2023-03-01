Scott County is continuing to take steps to bring MEDIC ambulance services under its wing, but a final report and decision on absorbing the nonprofit still is pending.

This week, the county Board of Supervisors is considering hiring a search firm to recruit a director for a new department that is yet to be officially established. Last week, supervisors gave a green light for the county to look for third-party legal counsel with expertise in mergers and acquisitions.

A final report from acquisition consultants on how the county would absorb MEDIC is expected to be done by the end of March. The supervisors plan to wait until the report is finalized to vote on whether to take over MEDIC.

Without taking those steps, County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said the county could fall behind schedule if and when supervisors approve the merger.

"Without those steps, without those directions, it would be difficult to reach that endpoint," Sharma said.

MEDIC, the nonprofit ambulance service that serves nearly all of Scott County when residents call 911 for a medical emergency, expected to face financial instability in the coming years with rising costs and low reimbursement rates.

Scott County has been considering absorbing the ambulance service to unlock grant funding available to government agencies and to save on some taxes.

The search firm, GovHR USA, chosen from seven responses to a request for bids, would be retained for $24,500. If the acquisition does not move forward, all future services and recruitment would cease, according to a memo from Sharma.

Supervisor Ken Beck said he was "a little concerned this is getting the cart a little before the horse" when first considering a consultant and a new director hire.

"But it's really keeping it running concurrently ... if we wait that long to start this process, then we're going to miss a possible target date," Beck said. "It was a concern of mine too, but I kind of came around to the idea of this needs to be running concurrently, so we do keep momentum going."