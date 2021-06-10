Scott County moves ahead with $16.8M detention center state advisory board says is unneeded

'It just comes down to numbers'

Over the past five years, the detention center and jail have housed an average of 22 juveniles per day, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles housed per day, and a licensed capacity of 18 beds. Detention center staffing and operations, however, allow for the ability to use 14 beds, with two beds reserved for temporary holding.

When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, some three hours away, with the county paying $125 to $200 a day to rent bed space. In 2019, the county spent $414,440 to house juveniles out of county, but saw a dramatic decrease in juveniles detained and shorter lengths of stay in 2020, in part because of the pandemic and success of county diversions programs.

The JDC averaged nine juveniles per day for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, compared to an average of 15 juveniles per day for the previous four years. The county spent only $19,480 sending juveniles to other facilities because of a lack of available bed space, according to the JDC's 2020 annual report.

Scott County also received $6,600 in 2020 for detaining juveniles from other counties, "due to the decrease in Scott County holds at the detention center," according to the report.