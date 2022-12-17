Scott County officials agree to explore issuing community IDs without taxpayer funds

Scott County officials are taking steps toward outlining how to offer an identification card that advocates say would benefit people without a traditional ID.

But county leaders said they need more time to run costs, and don't want taxpayers to foot the bill.

Quad Cities Interfaith has been pressing Scott County to implement a county ID similar to one offered in Johnson County, which allows residents without a regular state ID to open a bank account at participating banks and identify themselves with law enforcement, school, and health care officials. That ID cannot be used to vote, purchase liquor, or prove age.

Advocates say such an ID would benefit county residents such as immigrants, people facing homelessness, people returning from incarceration and senior citizens, who may face challenges getting a state ID.

Scott County officials met this week to discuss how to implement a possible community ID with members of Quad Cities Interfaith, and other community partners.

Scott County Supervisors Chair Ken Beck, who was among the county officials who met with the group, said the county was in the "discovery phase" on what it would it would take to issue county IDs.

Beck said the county is planning to estimate costs and resources needed to implement such an ID, put together a policy, run it by the Scott County Attorney, and settle on a county department proposed to issue them before bringing a vote to the County Board of Supervisors.

Beck said county officials didn't see an ID as a core service the county, and therefore not one that should be funded by county taxpayers as a budget item.

Beck said the county could process and issue the IDs from county facilities, the cost of which could be covered by a fee for the card, but that the funding for start-up equipment and software should be found elsewhere.

Quad-Cities Interfaith leaders Mayra Hernandez and Gloria Mancilla said the organization is exploring community grants and funding options to cover an expected $15,000-$25,000 of costs of start-up equipment.

"I'm pretty confident this can happen because it's such a low-cost program, it can be funded sustainably," Hernandez said. "...Considering that this is a need in the community — it creates opportunities for people in the community to open bank accounts."

Beck said the county would also look to a potential partner, such as Quad-Cities Interfaith, to handle issues that arise if, for example, a bank that is participating declines a county card.

Come January, new members of the County Board of Supervisors, Ross Paustian and Jean Dickson, both Republicans, will be sworn in, changing the makeup of the board. On the campaign trail, Dickson and incumbent Republican John Maxwell said they wanted more information on a county ID program before commenting on their support for it. Paustian said an ID program would be a "waste of money."

County Recorder Rita Vargas said her office, dealing with vital records, already often helps people who need translation. She said a couple people in her office are bilingual in Spanish, which has so far met their translation needs.

Johnson County leaders, according to previous reporting, identified having consistently available translators as a challenge for the office as the county implemented the community ID.

Vargas said she would be happy to do what she could to implement an ID program, but that more details on which office would and could handle the duties would need to be hammered out.

Johnson County offers a county ID through the county Auditor’s Office. That ID does require another form of identification, such as a consular ID, and proof of residency, such as a bill. It costs $8 for adults and $4 for minors and is valid for two years.

According to the Johnson County website, the county ID can’t be used to get a driver’s license, board an airplane, purchase alcohol or tobacco, enter establishments with age restrictions, prove employment eligibility or vote.

Photos: Quad-City Botanical Center's Winter Night, Winter Lights display