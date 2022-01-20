Scott County officials object to Davenport's planned use of tax incentive for project

Scott County officials raised concerns over plans by the city of Davenport to use a tax incentive for the construction of an onsite wastewater pretreatment facility at PB Leiner's manufacturing facility at 7001 Brady Street.
City officials say the onsite pretreatment facility will help add capacity at the city's Water Pollution Control Plant and help retain more than 100 high-paying jobs.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors, however, objects to the city's plan, arguing the proposed project will not create new jobs and that other, more equitable sources of municipal financing are available.
"We use (tax increment financing) very conservatively from the city's perspective," Davenport Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, who chairs the council's community development committee, said.
"But I understand (supervisors) take an even more conservative approach to its use, and I can appreciate that," Gripp said. "But, I think that this particular project the benefit for our sewer system and getting PB Leiner into doing on-site treatment is worth the economic investment to keep them in Davenport and then ease some of the strains their business puts on our sewer system."
Subsidizing on-site treatment at PB Leiner's facility would save the city money long-term in avoiding costly repairs and maintenance items, "in addition to keeping a good company operating in Davenport," Gripp said.
PB Leiner specializes in the production of gelatin and collagen peptides for food, pharmaceuticals, health nutrition and technical applications, according to a city memo.
Production began at the Brady Street facility in 1978 as Hormel, with PB Leiner assuming ownership in 1998.
"PB Leiner’s plant was built prior to more recent pretreatment requirements," Davenport Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger responded in an email. "Once completed, this project will bring all of our larger industrial sewer users in line with current requirements."
The city would take on debt to reimburse PB Leiner up to $600,000 for engineering and design services. The costs would come through the use of tax increment financing, or TIF, applied to the city's North Urban Renewal Area.
The geographically targeted economic development tool allows local governments to subsidize new development and invest in public infrastructure and other community-improvement projects up front. Local governments can then pay later for those investments by capturing the future anticipated increase in tax revenues generated by new development and diverting that revenue to subsidize development.
Doing so, though, means affected taxing entities, including Scott County, do not receive the new revenue they would normally from the new development.
"The Board supports the use of TIF for urban renewal projects that reverse blight and declining property values, but then only if it is to offset the extraordinary cost of such redevelopment in urban renewal areas," Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck wrote in a letter to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and council members.
"The Board also supports the use of tax increment financing for economic development projects which both increase the tax base and create new jobs," Beck wrote. "The Board does not support the use of TIF for public infrastructure costs when there are other more equitable sources of municipal financing available for such projects."
Beck added that supervisors "appreciate and would like to continue a spirit of cooperation with the city of Davenport on economic development projects that create jobs and we look forward to working with you in the future."
Berger argued the project "will increase tax base, and while it will not directly create jobs, freeing up additional sewer capacity yields indirect job and tax base growth opportunities for the community for years to come."
The city's plant is one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the state of Iowa, serving the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Panorama Park and Riverdale. It serves more than 6,000 commercial properties, 48 large-scale industrial sites and more than 47,400 homes in Scott County.