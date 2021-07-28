Scott County officials propose building more youth detention beds despite state cap

Scott County officials propose more than doubling the size of its 18-bed juvenile detention facility, despite reaching a state-imposed cap on the number of juvenile detention beds allowed across Iowa.
Iowa code caps the statewide number of youth detention beds at 272, which the state has reached, raising the question of whether and how Scott County could use the expanded detention space, according to a chief critic.
"Even if we build a 40-bed facility, we can’t operate more than the beds we currently have assigned," Democrat Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said. "So we’re essentially risking $18 million to open a facility that we can’t operate as a juvenile detention center in the absence of a revision in state code. And I don’t understand why that’s not considered a fatal flaw to this plan."
Scott County supervisors in a split vote last month, with Croken opposed, approved a $131,980 contract with Wold Architects & Engineers to draw up designs for a new, 40-bed Juvenile Detention Center which a state official has said is unnecessary and has recommended a 24-bed facility.
The 40-bed facility is estimated to cost $16.8 million to build and an additional $600,000 to $1 million a year to staff. Paying for it could potentially require supervisors to increase slightly county property taxes without going to voters to approve a bond referendum, as well as utilizing federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Steve Michael, administrator of the Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning within the Iowa Department of Human Rights, said operating a 40-bed juvenile detention center would require a change to state law to lift the cap, at a time when beds sit empty and unused across the state.
Michael noted six beds at the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora sit unlicensed because of the state cap on juvenile detention beds, about half of which are filled at any given time across the state.
"We don't need more detention beds," Michael said. "The approach to take as a community, in my mind, is too look at the continuum of need for this population of youth and not start on the detention end … but address their needs accordingly as they enter the juvenile justice system, and not on the back end, is the bottom line."
Alternatively, county officials could petition the Iowa Department of Human Services, which licenses the use of juvenile detention beds in the state, to reallocate existing bed space to the county, Scott County JDC Director Jeremy Kaiser said. For example, Kaiser said Polk County has a capacity of 66 licensed beds, only half of which it staffs.
Michael, however, referenced a recent administrative law judge ruling that determined "once DHS makes those allocations, they can’t reallocate them."
Regardless, Kaiser called amending state code to lift the cap "very doable," and that local state lawmakers are aware of the county's position.
"We need to show a need and I think the numbers show a need," Kaiser said, adding county officials plan to lobby lawmaker to lift the cap next year.
That comes at a time when states are shutting down underfilled and empty youth detention facilities amid declining juvenile arrests nationwide, according to Marcy Mistrett is a senior fellow at the Sentencing Project. The Washington, D.C.-based research and advocacy group focuses on issues related to incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
Over the past five years, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and jail have housed an average of 22 juveniles per day, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles housed per day, and a licensed capacity of 18 beds.
When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, some three hours away, with the county paying $125 to $200 a day to rent bed space. In fiscal year 2019, the county spent $414,440 to house juveniles out of county, but saw a dramatic decrease in juveniles detained and shorter lengths of stay in fiscal year 2020, in part because of the pandemic and success of county diversions programs.
The average number of youth detained spiked in 2018 and 2019 to roughly 31 and 33 juveniles per day, up from an average of 15 to 16 youth detained per day in 2016 and 2017. Juvenile detention numbers, though, fell in 2020 to an average of 21 youth detained per day and an average of 17.5 juveniles detained per day as of the end of May for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. June numbers were not available.
The county spent only $19,480 sending juveniles to other facilities because of a lack of available bed space, according to the JDC's 2020 annual report.
Scott County also received $6,600 in 2020 for detaining juveniles from other counties, "due to the decrease in Scott County holds at the detention center," according to the report.
"The proposed 40 bed facility is simply too big, and as a consequence too expensive," Croken said. "We have declining average daily population trends. ... You don’t build a church for Christmas morning, you build a church for the norm."
While Scott County officials have "made some inroads with restorative justice and diversion programs," Kaiser called it "naive to think that’s going to be the way it is and that there won't be a correction."
"We don’t want to build a building for today," he said. "What we’re looking at is 20 years out."
Supervisor John Maxwell, a Republican, echoed Kaiser.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck, a Republican, said he and other supervisors were unaware of the state cap on juvenile detention beds.
"That was not information that was provided to us" by county detention staff and hired consultants, Beck said.
Beck, however, said the revelation does not change his view that a 40-bed facility recommended by a community advisory group to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs is warranted.
The group also presented a secondary option for a new 24- to 28-bed facility, with plans for future expansion.
"That was their recommendation to the board … and I respect the time and deliberation they put into to come up with that conclusion," Beck said.
County officials also face a Dec. 18 deadline under a state and federal mandate that any youth awaiting trial as an adult be removed from jail, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating further need for more space, Kaiser said.
But even with the addition of juveniles being held in county jails, Iowa would still only be at 60% capacity of available juvenile detention beds, according to the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Division.
Over the last five years, the Scott County Jail has housed an average of 10 juveniles a day awaiting trial as adults, with a monthly average peak of 16 juveniles in the jail.
"While recognizing Scott County is in a different situation with the (higher) number of juvenile defenders awaiting trial in adult court and would need to be moved to juvenile detention, that’s an immediate problem they need to be able to figure out a strategy to address, but I don’t’ think it’s going to be an ongoing problem," Michael said. "As the system adjust and improves, the bed capacities will not be what the community believes or is projecting. I don’t believe they will need a 40-bed facility to meet their needs."
Croken as well pointed to the county's $700,000 commitment to help fund a youth assessment program connecting youth and families to preventative behavioral and mental health services to lower juvenile crime.
"So why then are we building a 40-bed detention center if we see a clear path to reduce numbers?" he said. "Why don’t we build a smaller juvenile detention center now, take what money we can and put it into the community-based services that we need?"
Beck contends a youth assessment program will "take time to take traction and see if the results are being achieved." In the meantime, Beck argues county officials "need to take care of the acute problem" to prevent from having to transport and house juveniles at other facilities, some three hours or more away, separating them from families and local support systems.