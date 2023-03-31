Scott County plans to end contracts with two area nonprofits to help balance its budget without raising taxes.

County supervisors have for weeks wrestled with how to make up for $1.6 million in reduced property tax revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The shortfall resulted from a correction to the state's calculation of how property value is taxed, which relieved Iowans of higher tax bills, but left local governments holding the bag.

Supervisors cut $1.2 million from the proposed budget, which the board plans to hold a public hearing and vote on during its April 13 meeting. The county made up the remainder mostly through higher-than-expected interest income.

Among the hardest hit are two nonprofit agencies that contracted with the county, eliminating hundreds of thousands in funding for the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI), and the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. (CADS).

As the county faces budgetary pressures, officials said, they had to trim services they don't view as core to the county's functions or as going unused. Beck asked county staff in summer 2022 to review the county's nonprofit contracts, citing inflationary pressures.

"We've been hearing from the state legislators for some time that they want to see a balanced budget that doesn't include raising levies," Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck said Thursday. "So that was the philosophy, to take a look at 'what are our core services?'"

The abrupt funding loss is leaving CASI and CADS scrambling, representatives from the two organizations told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

Center for Active Seniors, Inc.

CASI is a nonprofit, at 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, that provides support programming for seniors, an adult day service center for the elderly with dementia and outreach services that were especially essential, staff say, to isolating seniors during the pandemic.

This year, the center is celebrating its 50th birthday.

In January, supervisors already were considering eliminating the county's $48,000 contribution to CASI's Jane's Place, a licensed, fee-for-service adult day center for seniors with dementia or Alzheimer's.

In revising the budget, staff recommended cutting further — ending the county's $165,600 contract for senior outreach services, too. As part of that program, CASI social workers connect seniors with services and fill out forms, such as helping them apply for rent rebates and emergency food assistance as well as navigating technology, housing, transportation, and health care systems, according to CASI's website.

The program does not charge a fee-for-service and serves more than 2,000 people a year, according to county records.

In total, CASI would lose close to 20% of its annual revenue without the county's support, said Laura Kopp, the president and CEO of CASI.

"We had hoped that the county would take more time and be more thoughtful in the rollout of a cut of this magnitude," Kopp said.

CASI leaders had hoped the county would phase out the center's funding over several years or help strategize other funding sources to prevent the possibility of closure for the area's sole senior community center, Kopp said.

Services out of CASI's building paused when the pandemic hit in 2020, and it didn't open again until 2021, including Jane's Place. CASI lost revenue from canceling fundraisers, including its annual CASI St. Patrick's Day race, and foregoing events and rentals.

Kopp said she thought things had been looking up in the last four weeks, including an increase in the number of seniors using the services of Jane's Place.

Asked if closure was a possibility, Kopp said, "I'm up every morning at three o'clock in the morning, wide awake, because you can't lose $700,000 in earned revenue from a global pandemic that was a specific senior health crisis to come back facing $250,00 and $300,000 shortfalls, because recovery is slow, and then on top of that, have funders cut 20% of your revenue without thinking we may have to close.

"Certainly, CASI's leadership, including our board of directors, will be doing everything in their power to prevent that from happening, but there's going to be some serious scenario planning and serious cuts to services as a result."

Kopp said CASI held a three-hour board meeting Wednesday night to discuss the cuts and its annual audit. The board plans to hold another special board meeting to evaluate the nonprofit's options.

In presenting the recommendation to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month, Community Services Director Lori Elam cited low admissions into Jane's Place in recent years, the organization's fragile financial position, and said CASI's services weren't a core function of the county.

"We've had great partnership with them for over 20 years," Elam said. "But I think when the county is facing a revenue shortfall, we need to look at everything we're doing ... and I think it's time to say we need to end the funding relationship."

If CASI did stop providing services, Elam said, the county could field calls and refer seniors to services, such as Milestones Area Agency on Aging, nursing homes, in-home care providers and could invite an agency to set up a table in county buildings to help seniors fill out utility assistance applications.

Asked about Kopp's concerns about a drop of county funding potentially causing CASI to close or reduce services, Beck said the county had warned in prior years that CASI should look to other funding sources.

"They're a separate entity, they've got to float on their own," Beck said. "Whatever it takes. It's like any business."

"The services CASI provides are great, it's good service, but again it's not a core service, and we need to take care of our services internally," Beck added.

Kopp said she worried that there may be fewer options for seniors without CASI doing the outreach services.

"I wonder how they (the county) can argue that that's going to be done cheaper or better," Kopp said. "Or is it that it's just going to be done less?"

Center for Alcohol & Drug Services

The county contracts the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, operated by Unity Point's Robert Young Center, to provide substance abuse evaluations and group programming in the Scott County Jail.

The proposed 2024 budget ends a $688,000 contract with CADS. Instead, the county is setting aside $100,000 to do required evaluations and make connections with community resources outside the jail.

Elam told the board that fewer people are being held in jail with lower-level charges for long periods of time, leading to fewer inmates in the weeks-long CADS jail-based program and at Country Oaks. CADS has also suffered from COVID-19-related nursing shortages, reducing the number of staff available and ending a detox program at Country Oaks in November 2022, Elam said.

In 2018, 33 people completed the jail-based group program and in 2022, 16 people completed it, according to Elam.

"We're having less service come in the jail for a variety of reasons. We have less inmates in the jail because of COVID. And so talking with jail staff, we felt that this is a really good time for a change," Elam said. "We want to look at focusing our energy on re-entry services. So, when they're leaving the jail, we're getting them hooked up with outpatient services and other services in the community."

An unsigned statement from Robert Young Center called Scott County's funding critical to the center's ability to provide substance abuse services to the county.

"Any cuts in funding will threaten the sustainability of our Center for Alcohol Drug Services (CADS) and have an irreversible impact on many people in Scott County who need evaluation and treatment," according to a statement by the agency.

The center is evaluating opportunities to serve other counties in Iowa to stabilize the organization, the statement indicates, but plans to continue communicating with stakeholders in Scott County.

"Addiction rates are rising and communities and families are hurting," the statement continued. "We must remain viable as an organization to provide these services where funding is available, and we hope that will be in Scott County."

What else is on the chopping block in Scott County?

Supervisors declined raises recommended by the county compensation board, foregoing a 3.5% raise for elected officials and a 5% raise for the sheriff.

Supervisors also agreed to reduce the budget for contingencies in some funds for unexpected costs.

Reduce reserves to send youth out of county when the Youth Justice Rehabilitation Center is full. The director of the center told supervisors during budget meetings that the YJRC was seeing fewer than expected young people, and did not need as high a budget line item.

Supervisors discussed but did elect to keep its contracts in the budget with the Quad Cities Chamber ($44,000), Bi-State Regional Planning Commission ($85,000), and Visit Quad-Cities ($70,000).

Supervisors opted to end the specific contract with the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, a nonprofit that pursues industrial development in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, and budget the funds, $30,000, for economic development contingencies.

Also on the chopping block is $12,500 in contributions to the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds and budgeted as a contingency fund for community education. Supervisor Ross Paustian said he called a fair board member, who told him the board didn't need the county's contribution. County officials said supervisors began funding the fair when it encountered financial troubles decades ago, which have been resolved in recent years with headliner concerts and alcohol sales.

Levy rate flat, money included for MEDIC

Under the proposed budget, Scott County won't raise tax levies. The urban tax rate will stay flat at $5.95 per $1,000 of taxable value and the rural rate is down four cents to $8.78 from $8.82.

The fiscal 2024 budget includes $850,000 for MEDIC, the nonprofit ambulance service, in case of a funding shortfall as the county looks to transition the nonprofit into a county department. On Thursday, County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said MEDIC is on track for a loss of much less than what the county has budgeted — about $180,000.