Scott County proposes record $119 million budget, lower tax rate

Scott County officials would hire more deputies and jail staff, build a new 40-bed youth detention center, expand the Scott County Attorney's Office and renovate the county jail under a proposed new budget.
The county would spend a record of more than $119 million in operating and capital expenses for the fiscal year starting July 1, a $25.7 million increase over the current fiscal year.
"Never in the history has Scott County ever had a budget over $100 million," Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told county supervisors during a budget presentation Tuesday.
A bulk of the increase — $15.5 million — is being driven by an influx of one-time federal dollars.
In total, the county expected to receive about $33.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be spent over the next three fiscal years.
Despite the sizable increase in spending, the proposed budget recommends a decrease to the county’s property tax levy because of a new state law signed last year that shifts mental health and disability services funding from county property taxes to a state-funded system.
Under the proposed budget, the county property tax rate for residents living within incorporated areas of Scott County would drop from $6.04 to $5.95 per $1,000 of taxable value. The rate for those living in unincorporated areas of the county would drop from $8.94 to $8.82 per $1,000 of taxable value.
However, Scott County residents may pay slightly more on the county portion of their property taxes because of rising home values.
Quad-Cities area home prices surged in 2020 fueled by record low-interest rates, reduced local inventory and increased demand. And the trend continued into 2021.
By law, assessors are mandated to adjust assessed values to follow local real estate market trends every two years, in odd-numbered years. As a result, residential property assessments increased 7.5% county-wide.
The state of Iowa attempted to offset the increase by rolling back the percentage of a home's value subject to taxation to 54%. But even with the rollback and lower tax rate, most county residents would likely still pay somewhat more on the county portion of their property tax bill. Others whose homes did not appreciate in value would pay about 5.5% less in county property taxes.
A Scott County resident with a home valued at $150,000 that did not change last year, would pay about $28 less on the county portion of their property tax bill. A resident with a home valued at $300,000 that did not change would pay about $56 less under the budget proposal.
The median home value in Scott County is $163,200.
The proposed budget includes:
- A roughly $2.3 million increase in budgeted salaries, including a 3% cost-of-living wage increase in salary and benefits for county employees. The increase includes newly budgeted positions and organization changes to county departments.
- $1 million to hire a total of 11 new full-time positions in the Scott County Sheriff's Office: five patrol deputies, one patrol lieutenant and four sergeants and one classification specialist at the Scott County Jail. The additional staff would make it possible for the sheriff's department to increase minimum patrol staff from three to four and add an extra patrol beat so individual deputies wouldn't have to cover as large of an area during their shifts.
- $31 million in capital projects, including $21 million for expansion of the Scott County Attorney's Office; jail renovations; improved air handling and ventilation equipment at the jail and county administration building; construction of a new 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center; new county warehouse space; and development of a county annex to serve as a backup site to provide continuity of county operations in the event a disaster would render the county administration building unusable.
- $1.7 million for secondary road and bridge construction.
"The budget makes a significant investment in the infrastructure of the county, both building infrastructure and road infrastructure," Scott County Budget Director David Farmer said.
Sharma said the proposed budget reflected the "unique circumstances" the county faced "dealing with COVID," and the need to add staff following years of nominal growth in the wake of the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009.
In all, the proposed budget recommends adding a total of 14.25 full-time equivalent positions. That's in addition to nearly 20 full-time equivalent positions added between last fiscal year and the current one.
"It costs to govern," Sharma said. "It may seem like a spike, that we all of the sudden are adding a double-digit number of employees ... but the bottom fell" in 2007, leading to budget cuts and hiring freezes.
"For a while, you can do that," but inevitably the quality, delivery and efficiency of county services suffer, Sharma said. "We are hiring based on the needs. Based on the requirements. Based on not to burn out. Based on people retiring."
And in spite of all of that, the county would still lower its levy, Sharma said.
"The budget remains fully balanced, with one-time allocation (of funds) supporting one-time expenditures," he said.