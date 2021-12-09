Scott County receives financial reporting, budgeting awards

Scott County recently received awards for financial reporting and budgeting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFAO) of the United States and Canada.
The county qualified as a "Triple Crown" winner — one of two counties in the state, according to a news release.
Scott County received certificates of achievement for excellence for financial reporting its FY20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and FY20 Popular Annual Financial Report. The latter is a GFAO program designed to assist state and local governments in extracting information from their annual comprehensive financial report to produce reports specifically designed to be readily accessible and easily understandable to the general public without a background in public finance.
The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting.
The county was also awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its current FY22 budget. This is the 27th consecutive year Scott County has received the award.
To receive the award, Scott County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories to receive the award, according to a press release.