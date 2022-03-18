Scott County recorder announces re-election campaign to sixth term

Scott County Recorder Rita Vargas will seek re-election to a sixth term.

Vargas was the only Democrat to have filed for the office as of Friday morning.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. March 25 to deliver their nominating petitions to the Scott County Auditor to run for partisan county offices in November’s general election.

Vargas was first elected to the office in 2002. In a statement, said she was seeking another term in order to continue facilitating the digital conversion, enhancing online submission of land records and providing convenient image viewing tools for the public.

If re-elected, Vargas promises "to continue to bring to the county the forward-looking, innovative and friendly customer service that has been the hallmark of her previous terms."

Her salary is listed at $92,768 and she supervises a 10-member staff that includes a deputy, office administrator, clerks and records and licensing specialists.

Davenport resident and community volunteer Michele Darland has also filed to run for Scott County recorder, challenging 19-year incumbent Rita Vargas.

"The recorder’s office processes and maintains all of the life events for the people of Scott County," Darland said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "We owe it to them to have these records processed efficiently and in a timely fashion. Marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, the purchase of a home — it’s all so important, and I promise to do everything in my power to be a positive asset and to lead by example in the recorder’s office."

The recorder's office issues marriage licenses, registers births and deaths, issues certificates on vital records and processes passport applications. The office is also responsible for recording and maintaining official records related to real estate titles and also issues hunting and fishing licenses and registers and titles recreational vehicles, such as boats, ATVs and snowmobiles.

Asked what change she would bring, Darland replied, "I think it would be unifying the team (in the recorder's office). I think it would be putting in the time."

Darland began her career in broadcast television in Cedar Rapids, spent several years in advertising, and works as the development director for Gilda's Club Quad Cities.

