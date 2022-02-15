Scott County Republican auditor running for election

Republican Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced last week that she will seek election to a full term in November.

Tompkins was appointed by the Scott Board of Supervisors last summer to replace former auditor Roxanna Moritz.

Moritz, a Democrat, abruptly retired in April of 2021, citing concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors that she said will make the job more difficult. Iowa was among the first states to enact voting restrictions following the 2020 presidential election under a Republican-backed nationwide push to pass so-called election-integrity measures critics warn will disenfranchise voters.

Moritz also cited straining with the demands and complications of conducting safe elections during a pandemic, including months of tension that degenerated into personal attacks and threats of violence as former president Donald Trump sowed and continues to sow distrust in the nation’s elections.

Tompkins was sworn in as county auditor on June 1, 2021.

She previously served as an alderman on the Davenport City Council from 2014 to 2019, including serving as Mayor Pro Tem.

"I ran a successful countywide election this past November, and I am hopeful to continue in this role," Tompkins said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

