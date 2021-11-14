Scott County Republican state lawmaker announces retirement

Scott County Republican state lawmaker Ross Paustian of Walcott will not seek re-election to the Iowa House.
Paustian announced Friday he will retire from the Iowa House after serving out this current term through 2022.
Both Paustian and Republican state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton, chairman of the House State Government Committee, were drawn into the same district as part of the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that concluded earlier this month.
Kaufmann has not announced his re-election plans, but is expected to seek re-election representing the new House District 82, which includes Cedar County as well as parts of Muscatine and Scott counties.
Paustian, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee and is a fifth-generation crop and livestock farmer, said in a statement that Kaufmann has his full support.
"It’s been a privilege to represent my constituents in the Iowa House,” Paustian said. "Serving my community has always been a passion of mine, and I’ll always continue to find new ways to do so. But, after 10 years, I’m ready to close this chapter and retire from the Iowa House in 2022. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished thus far and look forward to finishing strong in my final legislative session as your representative.”
In his retirement, Paustian said he intends to enjoy spending more time with his wife, Carol, and their two adult children.
"Representative Kaufmann is a great leader and a strong voice for Southeast Iowa,” Paustian said in a new release. "I know Bobby is a representative that will listen to the people of this district and fight hard for their priorities in the Statehouse. I am wholeheartedly supportive of Bobby Kaufmann as representative for the new Iowa House District 82."