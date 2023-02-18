Several Scott County Republican lawmakers on Saturday said they believe cities, counties and other local taxing bodies have enough in reserves to handle the impacts of a correction to how property taxes are allocated without the state making up the difference.

More than 60 people packed into a community room in the Fairmount Library in Davenport to hear from legislators. Three of the seven legislators in attendance are first-term lawmakers.

An audience member expressed disappointment that lawmakers did not pass a backfill to make up for a miscalculation of the 2013 property tax reduction. Lawmakers passed a correction to the formula that will get taxpayers off the hook for about $130 million in unexpected property taxes, but local governments say it will short them millions of dollars they were counting on as they planned their budgets.

"Since the state caused the problem, why doesn't the state fix it?" forum moderator Maggie Tinsman said, reading a question submitted by an audience member.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, the floor manager for the bill, said cities and counties had enough reserves to cover the unexpected reduction.

"The cities and counties were given an estimate. If you want to equivalate this to a cut, then that's like saying you spent your paycheck before it even went into your checking account," Kaufmann said.

Cities and counties are required to submit certified budgets to the state by the end of March. This year, because of the error, lawmakers pushed back the deadline until April 30.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, during a mayor's forum last week, said a sizeable chunk of the city's general fund budget goes to public safety, and future property tax cuts would mean discussions of cuts or not hiring new personnel, including in public safety.

But Kaufmann expressed skepticism that law enforcement budgets would be impacted.

"There will not be one penny — one — cut from public safety. That's just a talking point," Kaufmann said.

In a budget update meeting last week, Davenport city staff told the City Council the city would not have to make any cuts to services or staff to meet the revenue shortfall from the rollback correction. Instead, the city is budgeting unallocated funds to meet the one-time, short-notice revenue drop.

Property tax was one of many topics debated in a wide-ranging forum on Saturday, where residents submitted questions on education, taxes, maternal health, book banning, cyberattacks, abortion and workforce shortages.

Education

In response to a question about how lawmakers squared efforts to ban books and restrict teachers speaking about sexual orientation in schools squared with free speech and local control of schools, Kaufmann referenced a public committee hearing where parents, many of whom are members of the group Moms for Liberty, told lawmakers there should be more restrictions and parental permission required for school books they find obscene and divisive.

"No one is trying to ban books," Kaufmann said. "But anyone who stands by the — not rated R, but rated X — materials that absolutely are being read to young kids, I'm going to let your stance on that speak for itself."

Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, pushed back, saying she hadn't seen evidence of school books with X-rated material, and called efforts to ban books a "witch hunt."

Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, told the audience she had a picture on her phone of a passage in graphic novel Gender Queer depicting a sex act that she said was available at the Waukee school library. On Amazon, the book is recommended for readers 18 years and older.

Cournoyer, a member of the senate education committee, said lawmakers were trying to investigate whether the book had been required reading in Iowa schools or read to young children.

Earlier this month, Reynolds floated a proposal that if a book was banned in one school, it should be pulled from the shelves of other public schools and would only be allowed to be checked out at other schools with parental permission.

Cournoyer said she would be troubled by lack of local control under a statewide ban policy, adding that schools in rural northwest Iowa might have different priorities than schools in urban parts of the state.

High-risk unit

A top priority for communities in the 7th Judicial District, including Scott County, is the creation of a unit that would monitor the highest-risk parolees.

According to the city of Davenport, half of Iowa's eight districts have these high-risk units, but the 7th district does not.

A high-risk unit, which is made up of sworn officers, would be responsible for conducting residential check-ins and ensure parolees are complying with supervision conditions, including electronic monitoring. The high-risk unit also could assist local law enforcement with fugitive captures, task force operations and seizures of firearms and narcotics.

Cournoyer said lawmakers were working to appropriate more funding to start a high-risk unit. She said Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, called a meeting with law enforcement officials from the 7th District, which includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.

"I think that will be a huge improvement to law enforcement in our community," Cournoyer said.

Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, noted a bill that passed the judiciary committee that would up the penalties for eluding a police officer when a driver drives 25 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The bill ups a first charge from a misdemeanor to a Class D felony and a second charge to a Class C felony.

SNAP benefits

A contentious moment of the forum came when Kurth criticized a bill in the Senate that adds an asset test to access SNAP benefits. The bill would disqualify residents from SNAP if they have assets greater than a maximum of between $2,750 and $4,250 in assets, depending on the disability status of household members, according to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch. The limit would apply to savings and property, such as cars and land.

Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, said that bill was being reworked and said: "What was out there was bad, we all agree."

Kurth replied and said that there was rising demand for SNAP, and "you don't take food from children," which Vondran and Kaufmann strongly denounced.

Other updates

Webster is on the subcommittee considering Reynolds' sprawling 1,600-page government reorganization bill. He didn't get into specifics but said subcommittee would hold several hearings on sections on the bill.

Webster also added that he would work on several train-related bills next week, referencing the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, and the expected increase in train traffic if the federal agency approves it.

Vondran claimed to audience members Davenport schools would net $3.2 million in new money for teacher salaries from the governor's broad private education proposal and free up federal funding allocated to schools for teacher salaries. "With the addition of the flexible spending, there's still a net gain," Vondran said. Vondran's company, TAG Communications, handles public relations for the Davenport School District. Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport, noted a bipartisan bill passed upping the support for families wishing to adopt.

Cournoyer referenced a cybersecurity bill moving through the legislature that, among other things, will staff the Office of the Chief Information Officer 24/7 to deal with cyberattacks and security.