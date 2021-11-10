Scott County Supervisor Croken to run for new Iowa House seat in 2022

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken plans to run for the Iowa House in 2022.
He planned to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon alongside other elected Scott County Democrats, who also planned to announce campaigns for newly created Iowa House and Senate district seats as part of the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that concluded last week.
Croken said he intends to run for the open Iowa House District 97 seat, which lacks an incumbent. The new district includes roughly of the eastern half of Davenport, including the Village of East Davenport and surrounding neighborhoods.
Croken was first elected to the Scott County board in 2018. His term expires at the end of 2022.
He said discussion were ongoing as to which Democrat would run for his county board seat in 2022, but expected an announcement would be made in the next week.
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier was planning to run for the Scott County Board of Supervisors as a Republican in 2022, according to Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, but has not officially announced his intentions.
"When I ran for the Scott County Board of Supervisors in 2018, I committed myself to increasing accountability; improving communication; and, bringing a greater level of transparency to county government," Croken said in a statement. "I am proud of what I’ve accomplished but now believe I can contribute even more as a member of the Iowa General Assembly."
Croken said his campaign will focus on "middle-class" issues, including jobs, education, health care and social justice. If elected, Croken said he would work to ensure a living wage for all working Iowans and their families and support "full and fair funding of Davenport schools at the same levels as other school districts across the state."
On health care, Croken criticized Iowa Republicans' efforts to block or ban mask and vaccine mandates in the state.
"I will do all within my power to ensure that neither this governor -- nor any future governor – is allowed to politicize a public health crisis causing needless death, suffering and economic hardship," Croken said. "Governor Reynolds and the GOP-led state legislature has failed the people of Iowa at every turn by following partisan ambition rather than science."
On social justice, Croken said he would work to further legislation aimed at eliminating racial disparities in Iowa's juvenile justice system, including reducing a disproportionately high incarceration rate of Black and brown youth.
"As a lawyer, I know we need to sharpen our focus on crime prevention and law enforcement and we need more community-based solutions that restore youthful offenders to their families, communities and productive lives," he said.
Croken graduated from the New England School of Law in Boston and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He moved to Davenport in 2003 and served as chief marketing and government relations officer for Genesis Health System.
He currently serves as adjunct faculty at St. Ambrose University.
Davenport Democratic Iowa State Sen. Jim Lykam also plans to announce Wednesday he will seek election to the Iowa Senate District 41 seat, according to a press release. Both Lykam and Davenport Republican Iowa State Sen. Roby Smith were drawn into the new senate district, which stretches from northeast Davenport to West Branch and includes rural Cedar County. Smith has not publicly announced his election plans.
Iowa State Reps. Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth, who live in the western part of Davenport, were also drawn into the same district.
Winckler plans to announce she will week election to the new Iowa Senate District 49 seat. She has represented parts of Davenport and southwestern Scott County in the Iowa legislature for the past 21 years. The new Senate district includes most of the city of Davenport and continues to the Scott County border.
Kurth plans to seek election to the new Iowa House District 98 seat.
Bettendorf Democrat Phyllis Thede has not yet declared her future plans and was not expected to participate in Wednesday’s news conference.
Thede currently represents Iowa House District 93, but was drawn into the newly-created Iowa House District 94, which includes portions of Davenport and Bettendorf, all of Eldridge and parts of northern Scott County.
Thede, a retired school secretary, has represented the area since 2009.
Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran announced last week he plans to run for the newly-drawn district in 2022.