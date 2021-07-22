Scott County supervisor to host listening sessions on plans for larger juvenile detention

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken will host two "community conversation" sessions next week to solicit public input on plans to build a new, 40-bed Juvenile Detention Center — more than double the size of the county's existing 18-bed facility.

State officials have said it's unnecessary, and recommended a 24-bed facility.

Supervisors in a split vote last month, with Croken opposed, approved a $131,980 contract with Wold Architects & Engineers to draw up designs for a 40-bed facility recommended by a community advisory group to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs. The group also presented a secondary option for a new 24- to 28-bed facility, with plans for future expansion.

The facility is estimated to cost $16.8 million to build and an additional $600,000 to $1 million a year to staff. Paying for it could potentially require supervisors to increase slightly county property taxes without going to voters to approve a bond referendum, as well as utilizing federal COVID-19 relief funds.