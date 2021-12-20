Scott County supervisor wants voters to weigh in on youth detention center plans

A Scott County supervisor says plans to build a larger juvenile detention center in downtown Davenport should be put on hold in the wake of the creation of a statewide task force to improve Iowa's juvenile justice system.
"I believe it would be fiscally irresponsible" to build and staff a larger detention center for "a juvenile justice and detention system that is likely to be reformed and revised," Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said.
The Scott County Board of supervisors will meet Tuesday to consider a motion by Croken to delay all further action on building a larger detention facility pending a final report of a juvenile justice task force formed last week by the Iowa Supreme Court to "review the continuum of care” in Iowa’s Juvenile Justice System and make recommendations to improve its services, governance and data collection.
Croken, a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among county supervisors over plans to add more youth detention beds, has also requested supervisors pass a motion setting a voter referendum on any planned juvenile detention center expansion and use of federal COVID-19 rescue dollars to support the expansion.
Plans to build a new, 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center — which would more than double existing capacity — has generated tense debate and staunch opposition, including to supervisors' planned use of more than $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
County officials had initially discussed whether a bond referendum would be needed to pay to build a larger youth detention center but now anticipate being able to pay as they go, thanks largely to the influx of federal dollars.
Regardless, Croken argues the impact will be the same, requiring an increase to the county's property tax rate.
"I think it is only appropriate that taxpayers make the final decision about their level of commitment to" expanding juvenile detention in Scott County, Croken said.
Scott County budget director David Farmer, however, said "a property tax increase is not part of the current plan."
Asked whether the county would need to increase its property tax levy to pay to fully staff a 40-bed facility, Farmer said full staffing "has not fully been evaluated as it's too far down the road to estimate those costs."
County staff earlier this summer had tentatively estimated an additional $600,000 to $1 million a year to staff the larger facility. Farmer, though, said full staffing will likely take years to achieve and is based on need.
"I don't see it in the next one, two, three years," Farmer said of full staffing, adding the county does not anticipate using all 40 beds on a consistent basis in early years.
"This facility is being built for a 30- to 40-year lifespan," he said. "We're building for the future. ... We're building for flexibility."
Over the past five years, Scott County has housed an average of roughly 25 juveniles per day between the jail and juvenile detention center, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles, according to Scott County JDC figures.
The JDC has an operational capacity of 14 to 16 beds and a licensed capacity of 18 beds.
When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, separating them from their families and local support systems. Space constraints also limit detention staff's ability to properly classify and separate juveniles based on the severity of their offense.
As of this week, any youth awaiting trial as an adult had to be removed from the Scott County Jail under a state and federal mandate, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating the further need for more space, according to county officials.
The Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference of Branches, Davenport NAACP, local pastors and juvenile justice advocates contend a 40-bed facility is over-sized and will only fuel the existing disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of Scott County youth waived to adult court.
Scott County's youth incarceration numbers have dropped from a five-year high in 2019, when the county spent more than $400,000 for the fiscal year to house juveniles at other facilities.
That number fell to just $875 for the fiscal year ending June 30 of this year. Thus far for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the county has not spent a dollar to house juveniles elsewhere, according to county budget figures.
At the same time, the county received nearly $30,000 last fiscal year to house juveniles from other counties.
Scott County officials argue lower incarceration rates in 2020 and 2021 are an aberration impacted as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Farmer noted Scott County will no longer be able to house juveniles from other counties due to the change in the law. The figures also do not include the cost for housing juveniles remanded to adult court being held at county jails outside of Scott County.
"These are paid out of the Sheriff Department and are not easily separated," Farmer wrote in a response to a request by Croken for the budget figures.
Farmer, though, said the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center is anticipating a $450,000 increase to house juveniles from Scott County at other detention facilities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, ostensibly due to the change in state law.
The additional cost equates roughly to a 4 ½-cent increase in the county's property tax levy. For a Scott County home valued at $150,000 that equates to a less than $4 increase on the county portion of their property tax bill, assuming the home's value did not change.
Supervisors on Tuesday will also receive an update on efforts to identify a suitable location to build the proposed 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center.
Tentative plans call for building the larger facility at Burke Dry Cleaners property at 936 West 4th St., which drew staunch opposition from Davenport city leaders.
City officials last week sent county staff a list of alternative locations to consider.
"I think there’s movement on something," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Monday. "I know they’re seriously considering them."
Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairmen Ken Beck on Monday said he had not had an opportunity to review the suggestions provided by the city and could not comment.
Beck said county staff was also reviewing new engineering studies related to the West 4th Street property.