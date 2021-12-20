Scott County supervisor wants voters to weigh in on youth detention center plans

County officials had initially discussed whether a bond referendum would be needed to pay to build a larger youth detention center but now anticipate being able to pay as they go, thanks largely to the influx of federal dollars.

Regardless, Croken argues the impact will be the same, requiring an increase to the county's property tax rate.

"I think it is only appropriate that taxpayers make the final decision about their level of commitment to" expanding juvenile detention in Scott County, Croken said.

Scott County budget director David Farmer, however, said "a property tax increase is not part of the current plan."

Asked whether the county would need to increase its property tax levy to pay to fully staff a 40-bed facility, Farmer said full staffing "has not fully been evaluated as it's too far down the road to estimate those costs."

County staff earlier this summer had tentatively estimated an additional $600,000 to $1 million a year to staff the larger facility. Farmer, though, said full staffing will likely take years to achieve and is based on need.