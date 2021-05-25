Scott County supervisors appoint former Davenport alderwoman to fill county auditor vacancy

In a tense, more than 40-minute meeting that featured pointed exchanges and barbs, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted along party lines Tuesday morning to appoint former Davenport City Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins as the next Scott County Auditor.
Supervisors voted 3-1, with Democratic Supervisor Brinson Kinzer voting "nay" and urging supervisors reconsider and instead hold a special election to fill the vacancy. Fellow Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken voted "present."
Prior to the vote, Croken made a failed motion to table Tompkins' appointment, criticizing the secretive nature of her selection and the lack of opportunity for supervisors to thoroughly vet Tompkins qualifications and background and for the public to weigh in prior to Tuesday's vote. The vote to table likewise failed along party lines, with Croken and Kinzer in favor and Republican supervisors Ken Beck, Tony Knobbe and John Maxwell opposed.
Three Scott County residents spoke against making the appointment during the public comment portion of the Board Supervisors Committee of the Whole meeting, which immediately followed the board's vote and specially called meeting to appoint Tompkins.
The residents largely echoed Croken's and Kinzer's concerns, decrying what one called "a backroom decision," and that voters should have a say in who is selected to hold public office.
The position, among other duties, oversees and runs elections within the county, and comes with a taxpayer-funded salary set at $90,949 for the current fiscal year.
Tuesday's vote came just 14 hours after an email was sent to supervisors Monday night announcing Tompkins would be recommended by Beck, chairman of the Scott County Board of supervisors, to be appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz.
Moritz, a Democrat, retired April 23.
This is a developing story and will be updated.