Scott County supervisors appoint former Davenport alderwoman to fill county auditor vacancy

In a tense, more than 40-minute meeting that featured pointed exchanges and barbs, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted along party lines Tuesday morning to appoint former Davenport City Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins as the next Scott County Auditor.

Supervisors voted 3-1, with Democratic Supervisor Brinson Kinzer voting "nay" and urging supervisors reconsider and instead hold a special election to fill the vacancy. Fellow Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken voted "present."

Prior to the vote, Croken made a failed motion to table Tompkins' appointment, criticizing the secretive nature of her selection and the lack of opportunity for supervisors to thoroughly vet Tompkins qualifications and background and for the public to weigh in prior to Tuesday's vote. The vote to table likewise failed along party lines, with Croken and Kinzer in favor and Republican supervisors Ken Beck, Tony Knobbe and John Maxwell opposed.

Three Scott County residents spoke against making the appointment during the public comment portion of the Board Supervisors Committee of the Whole meeting, which immediately followed the board's vote and specially called meeting to appoint Tompkins.