Scott County Supervisors approve increased funding for school mediation program

The Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an amended contract with the Iowa Department of Human Services to increase funding for a school-based restorative justice program.
Davenport and Bettendorf school officials said the new approach, which provides mediation in lieu of out-of-school suspension for addressing fights among students, has led to fewer repeat incidents, fewer suspensions and better outcomes.
The program is designed to help students resolve conflicts without the use of violence and avoid detention and juvenile court involvement.
That allows students to see how their actions affect each other as an alternative to suspensions, keeping students in school so the incident doesn't interrupt their education, Jake Klipsch, instructional leadership director for Davenport Community Schools, told supervisors earlier this week.
Students sit down with a Scott County Restorative Justice Programs staffer trained in conflict resolution and peer mediation. They are brought together to learn why a fight occurred and develop a plan to repair the harm done and ensure it does not happen again, Scott County Juvenile Detention and Diversion Programs Director Jeremy Kaiser wrote in a memo to supervisors.
"Certain incidents that would typically be incidents resulting in out-of-school suspension can now be handled as in-school suspensions," Kaiser wrote. "Through this process, students will learn the impact their behavior has on others and a resolution will be formed prior to entering regular classes to ensure violence does not occur in the future."
Critics believe restorative justice gives students a free pass. Supporters argue the practice has proven to lower recidivism, increase victim satisfaction and promote a sense of responsibility in offenders.
Such an approach helps students begin to trust adults and develop healthier coping strategies and ways to manage conflict and tensions while repairing harm and building relationships, Davenport and Bettendorf school officials said.
The suspension diversion program launched in January 2021.
"Since inception, we have served more than 250 unduplicated youth in eight secondary (high school and junior high) schools in Scott County," Kaiser said. "We have received more than 150 referrals, and we have completed over 138 successful mediations," and preemptively avoided 41 fights.
The amended contract with the Iowa Department of Human Services increases funding to $140,000 a year over the next six years, up from $99,000 annually. The added funding would provide for three staff members to become certified trainers in order to train school personnel in school-based restorative justice practices and mediation.
"This will allow us to provide more cost-effective and frequent training to educators and other school personnel in all Scott County school districts," Kaiser wrote.
The added funding would also be used to provide students with needed items identified during mediations to help alleviate stress and anxiety, and help them focus on school and avoid conflicts with other, Kaiser said. Examples include school supplies, clean clothes, winter coats, recreational equipment and transportation assistance.