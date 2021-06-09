Scott County supervisors, Davenport City Council discuss how to spend COVID-19-relief funds

"Qualified police officers are really hard to find right now across the nation," he said. "It's not different in the Quad-Cities. We are battling an increase in urban violence, and it's unfair to ask our current police force to face this battle understaffed. Urban violence is the biggest threat to health and vitality of our city. And if we do nothing to address this issue with the ARPA dollars, I think we would make a big mistake."

Gripp, as well, said funding should be focused on projects and efforts that will have a lasting impact on the city.

"Forty million dollars is a big opportunity, but we could spend $40 million very quickly on a number of projects and not really see a discernible improvement in the city,' he said. "So I will be looking at projects viewed through that lens," which would not otherwise move forward if not for the federal stimulus dollars.

Other aldermen echoed Gripp's comments.

Aldermen Rick Dunn, Ward 1, said the city should use the funds to "get back into the core neighborhoods," including cleaning up the the old Blackhawk Foundry and investing in a community center at the Fairmount Library and west-end sewer expansion.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said child care and crime prevention should be top priorities, along with "flood fighting."