Scott County supervisors debate 'prevailing wage' for juvenile justice center

Contractors building the county's new juvenile detention center may be required to pay a "prevailing wage," if a proposal by a Scott County supervisor clears the five-member board.

Democrats on the board support a plan that would require contractors to pay an average of what workers in similar jobs make within the region, called a prevailing wage. But others say supervisors are required by Iowa law to award contracts to the lowest bidder, regardless of what they pay their employees.

The county's decision will hinge on a complicated slew of state and federal laws that dictate how municipalities can contract with companies on public projects.

Because the Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center is funded by more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, union representatives and the board's two Democratic supervisors have argued that its construction should follow standards of the Davis-Bacon Act, a 1931 law that requires private contractors on federally funded projects to pay at least a certain wage and benefits determined by the Department of Labor. The federal requirements for the funds, however, don't explicitly require governments to hold to the standard.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, which sets the rules for how COVID funds can be spent, "encourages" agreements with contractors that adhere to "strong labor standards," including paying at or above the prevailing wage. But Treasury doesn't require it.

The National Association of Counties, in a March presentation on the Treasury's final rule, advised that counties had to follow the Davis-Bacon prevailing wage standards only if they used other federal funds coupled with the COVID-19 relief dollars.

Scott County Assistant Attorney Rob Cusack cautioned supervisors on Tuesday that the Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling in 1993, City of Des Moines v. Master Builders of Iowa, that stated requiring non-federally funded projects to follow a prevailing wage violates state laws that require counties to award contracts to the lowest responsible bidder.

"The requirement that employers 'offer wages at or above the prevailing rate' has been found by the Supreme Court of Iowa to be inconsistent with the competitive bidding statute and is preempted under ERISA," Cusack wrote in a memo, referencing the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Ryan Drew, a business representative with International Operating Engineers Local 150, said the difference in amount between contractors with or without union workers was marginal compared to the difference in wages and retirement benefits that workers could then spend in the community.

"Whoever's more efficient, whoever's got cheaper aggregates or whatever the case might be, let them compete on that, but let's not let them compete on exploiting workers or cheating them on the retirement benefits that's going to make our community strong," Drew said.

Supervisors are expected to vote Thursday on language that would require the county to award the Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center project to contractors that "pay their laborers and mechanics not less than the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits."

"We want to have the determination to protect local workers, and the local taxpayers, who will eventually pick up those bills," Supervisor Ken Croken, a Democrat, said.

Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, himself a labor union representative and a Democrat, said they weren't asking the county to bid every project with prevailing wage, just the ones with federal dollars.

"We're asking these projects to adhere to the federal dollars using their language to abide," he said. "It encourages, doesn't say, shall, it just encourages (us) to do that."

Supervisor Chair Ken Beck asked whether adopting a requirement for a prevailing wage could open up the county to a lawsuit from other bidders.

"Could you not be subjecting yourself to lawsuits from other bidders who said that, 'Yes, we were experienced enough but you arbitrarily set these artificial barriers there which in the end costs the taxpayers more money?" Beck asked.

"The short answer to your question is, 'yes.'" Cusack replied.

