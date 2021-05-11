Scott County supervisors discuss, seem leery of giving preference to local bidders

Hoping to support the local economy and help businesses recover from the pandemic, Scott County supervisors Tuesday discussed a resolution favoring local firms when awarding county contracts.
Supervisors, though, seem leery of the proposal, questioning the legal and retaliatory ramifications of potentially discriminating against non-Quad-Cities-based companies.
Supervisor Ken Croken proposed the resolution, with help from the Quad Cities Chamber.
"We need to ensure that county purchases help bolster the county economy and not the economy of another county," Croken said.
The proposed resolution would provide a preference and up to a 5% discount to local businesses "with significant employee presence" in Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties who bid on all county contracts, depending on the amount of the contract.
"Many communities have found it useful to consider local bids as if they were a set percentage cheaper to level the playing field – generally somewhere between 5% to 15%," according to a background memo prepared by Jake Ford, director of governmental affairs at the Quad Cities Chamber.
Ford added the chamber is not pushing the resolution, but provided background material to supervisors at Croken's request for the purpose of generating discussion and gauging supervisors' reaction to such a proposal.
While applauding the concept, other supervisors said more study is needed to determine the potential impacts and repercussions of such a policy, including what impact it might have on the county's budget.
"I'm all for buying local, but I think our first obligation comes to the taxpayer," Supervisor John Maxwell said. "And I don't want it to be where we pay hundreds of thousands of dollars more just to keep it local."
Supervisor Tony Knobbe questioned whether such a policy would spur surrounding local governments to retaliate and impose their own local procurement strategy, hindering local firms from securing contracts outside the Quad-Cities.
"Those suppliers, those equipment vendors in our area rely upon more than just our area to maintain a living," Knobbe said. "And if bidders from the outside the area are disadvantaged, then their counties may institute similar policies and we all end up in little silos. Do we end up with a more efficient marketplace as a result of that, where the best deal rises to the surface?"
Generally, Knobbe argued local contractors have the advantage with lower shipping, transportation and labor costs.
"We know there are exceptions to that," Knobbe said. "But are there reasons besides price that we have local vendors who don't bid on our projects, on our equipment, on our supplies? Is it the way we do business? ... And are there things we could change to encourage more bidding by local vendors?"
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck echoed Maxwell and Knobbe. He noted the Iowa Department of Transportation has issued guidance stating such local preference considerations are generally considered to be discriminatory and illegal, and should be strictly avoided under Iowa competitive bidding laws.
Additionally, the National Institute for Governmental Purchasing states such policies "conflict with the fundamental public procurement principles of impartiality and full and open competition."
"I don't think anybody is against ... the need to hire local vendors, but what's troubling, at least to me, is this seems to be a simple solution to a very complicated, complex issue," Beck said.
While more financial details are needed to assess what impact such a policy would have on the Quad-Cities economy, "there is no doubt that" each additional county dollar awarded to locally owned firms "would boost economic activity, employment and tax revenue through a multiplying effect," Ford wrote.
"It would not be wise, in our estimation to completely ignore out-of-town bidders in any scenario, as local companies cannot complete all necessary bids, nor can they always provide reasonable cost estimates as compared to larger companies," he wrote. "However, with a dedicated and transparent percentage model in place, Scott County could continue to hear from all bidders, while giving preference to those who will add value to the local economy for a set percent deduction on procurement pricing."
Supervisors ultimately agreed to direct county staff to work with the chamber to further study the proposal and report back with their findings.
"I think it’s a step in the right direction to protect our own," Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said. "We saw an economic impact of just horrible (from the pandemic). We need to help our own and support our businesses."