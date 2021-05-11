Scott County supervisors discuss, seem leery of giving preference to local bidders

Ford added the chamber is not pushing the resolution, but provided background material to supervisors at Croken's request for the purpose of generating discussion and gauging supervisors' reaction to such a proposal.

While applauding the concept, other supervisors said more study is needed to determine the potential impacts and repercussions of such a policy, including what impact it might have on the county's budget.

"I'm all for buying local, but I think our first obligation comes to the taxpayer," Supervisor John Maxwell said. "And I don't want it to be where we pay hundreds of thousands of dollars more just to keep it local."

Supervisor Tony Knobbe questioned whether such a policy would spur surrounding local governments to retaliate and impose their own local procurement strategy, hindering local firms from securing contracts outside the Quad-Cities.