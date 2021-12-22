Scott County supervisors dismiss calls to delay youth detention center plans

The Scott County Board of Supervisors this week dismissed calls to delay plans to build a larger juvenile detention center in Davenport in the wake of the creation of a statewide task force to improve Iowa's juvenile justice system.
Nine Scott County residents addressed supervisors at their meeting Tuesday encouraging support of a motion by Supervisor Ken Croken to put plans on hold pending a final report of the task force.
"The Iowa Supreme Court ordered a top-down review of the state's juvenile justice system noting a number of shortcomings, including a racial disparity that has resulted in an inconsistent application of our juvenile justice system and an unfair application of that," Croken said.
The end result, Croken argued, will almost assuredly lead to an overall reduction of the number of juveniles being detained and incarcerated in the state.
"Therefore any plan we formalize to build for the future needs would be almost literally building on shifting sands since the future need would be dramatically impacted by the future recommendations to the Supreme Court," he said.
Plans to build a new, 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center — which would more than double existing capacity — has generated intense debate and opposition, including to supervisors' planned use of more than $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or COVID-19 relief, dollars to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
Critics argue it is an inappropriate use of the money, which could be better spent investing in affordable housing, youth engagement and family resource programs that help families most impacted by the pandemic.
Croken, a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among supervisors over the county's plans, also requested supervisors set a voter referendum on any planned juvenile detention center expansion.
County officials had initially discussed whether a bond referendum would be needed to pay to build a larger youth detention center but now anticipate being able to pay as they go, thanks largely to the influx of federal dollars.
"The juvenile justice landscape is shifting dramatically … and an investment of this magnitude would normally warrant a voter referendum," Croken said.
He added it's clear from public comments received by supervisors over the last few months that there is "not uniform support for this project and therefore warrants an opportunity for voters to speak directly to the issue."
Both motions by Croken, however, died due to the lack of a second.
County officials argue a 40-bed facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs.
Over the past five years, Scott County has housed an average of roughly 25 juveniles per day between the jail and juvenile detention center, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles.
The JDC has an operational capacity of 14 to 16 beds and a licensed capacity of 18 beds.
When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, separating them from their families and local support systems. Space constraints also limit detention staff's ability to properly classify and separate juveniles based on the severity of their offense.
And as of this week, any youth awaiting trial as an adult had to be removed from the Scott County Jail under a state and federal mandate, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating the further need for more space, according to county officials.
"We've got a job to do, and that is to make sure that those juveniles that are arrested and determined (by the court) need to be detained are detained and are detained safely," Supervisor Tony Knobbe said after the meeting. "And it's my position that we should detain them safely in Scott County and not elsewhere as we've done in the past."
Supervisor John Maxwell echoed Knobbe.
Critics, though, note youth detention numbers have fallen over the last two years, and statistics across the state and country project an overall need for fewer detention beds.
Scott County officials argue lower youth incarceration and detention rates in 2020 and 2021 represent a temporary decline impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The experts in the field that we engaged to study this actually recommended 64 beds. We scaled that back to 40 and I stand by that decision," Knobbe said.
Croken, however, noted unused bed space in more populous Polk and Linn counties is being reallocated to Scott County in order for it to utilize a larger facility, making Scott County a notable outlier in the state and nation over efforts to reduce youth imprisonment.
Iowa has reached a state-imposed cap on the number on the youth detention beds allowed across the state.
JDC Director Jeremy Kaiser on Tuesday said the Iowa Department of Human Services, which licenses the use of juvenile detention beds in the state, has agreed to reallocate 11 licensed beds from Polk County and 7 licensed beds from Linn County to Scott County, for a total of 36 licensed youth detention beds.
"This will not raise but right-size (juvenile) detention to specific regions" and enable Scott County to meet immediate needs, Kaiser said.
Supervisors on Tuesday also heard growing opposition to tentative plans to build the larger facility at Burke Dry Cleaners property at 936 West 4th St. This time from the Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Executive Director Kyle Carter said such plans do not fit with the partnership's efforts to redevelop downtown.
"The proposed use of land is unlikely to serve as a catalyst for its further development, such as the re-opening of the neighboring Col Ballroom or enhance commercial land residential interest in the corridor," Carter wrote in a letter read to supervisors. "DDP understands county leadership has a difficult challenge to find a site that meets its needs. DDP remains committed to working with county leadership in the future as you explore options to make a final decision."
Davenport City Council members earlier this month unanimously passed a resolution opposing any plans to redevelop the site at West 4th and Warren streets for a new, larger Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
City officials this month sent county staff a list of alternative locations to consider, including next to Davenport West High School, the former Davenport Toys R Us site on East Kimberly, the former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center at Brady Street and Welcome Way, among others.
Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said county staff is working to evaluate the sites.
Meanwhile, plans to purchase the Burke Cleaners property in downtown Davenport are on hold pending receipt of an environmental study Sharma anticipated receiving in the next few days.
A purchase agreement approved by supervisors in November calls for the county to close on the property by Dec. 31, absent environmental concerns.
Croken argued that does not give the county enough time to explore the other recommended sites.
"We are concurrently investigating ... those locations and marching down a path to honor a legal contract," Knobbe said, adding question remains as to how the county would use the site.
"It doesn't obligate to use it as a juvenile detention center," Knobbe said, adding it could also be used to park and store county vehicles and equipment.