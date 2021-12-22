Scott County supervisors dismiss calls to delay youth detention center plans

Over the past five years, Scott County has housed an average of roughly 25 juveniles per day between the jail and juvenile detention center, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles.

The JDC has an operational capacity of 14 to 16 beds and a licensed capacity of 18 beds.

When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, separating them from their families and local support systems. Space constraints also limit detention staff's ability to properly classify and separate juveniles based on the severity of their offense.

And as of this week, any youth awaiting trial as an adult had to be removed from the Scott County Jail under a state and federal mandate, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating the further need for more space, according to county officials.

"We've got a job to do, and that is to make sure that those juveniles that are arrested and determined (by the court) need to be detained are detained and are detained safely," Supervisor Tony Knobbe said after the meeting. "And it's my position that we should detain them safely in Scott County and not elsewhere as we've done in the past."