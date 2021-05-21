Scott County supervisors meet Tuesday to appoint new county auditor. Will not say who

Beck argues supervisors are following the same process used in March by the Polk County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy left by the unexpected death of the Polk County Treasurer, and is permissible under Iowa law.

Knobbe, as well, said he was confused by "the basis for the concern" for not disclosing the individual's name.

"The public will certainly have a chance to weigh in" on Tuesday, Knobbe asserted.

Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said Iowa's open meetings law does not provide much guidance on the level of specificity required in government meeting agendas.

The Iowa Public Information Board, the state board tasked with addressing concerns related to Iowa's open meetings and public records, has issued past decisions stating meeting agendas do not have to list the names of those recommended to be hired or appointed to a government position.

However, as a matter of good governance, Evans said withholding the name "is doing a huge disservice to both the citizens of Scott County, as well as to the other members of the board of supervisors."