Scott County supervisors to oppose rail road merger

Scott County Supervisors plan to pen a letter opposing the merger of two North American rail companies that's expected to drastically increase train traffic along the Mississippi River in Scott County.

Scott County Supervisor Board Chair Ken Beck suggested the county board send a letter to the Surface Transportation Board opposing a rail road merger between two North American rail companies — Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

The merger is expected to triple the amount of train traffic between Sabula, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri.

That includes through Iowa's Mississippi River towns. Scott County has the most locations of any along the route vulnerable to train noise, such as homes.

"I see at this point that we need to take a stance on this," Beck said. He added that he'd talked with neighboring Clinton and Muscatine County officials to gauge their interest in joining a letter.

Other supervisors agreed.

Several larger cities — Davenport, Bettendorf, and Muscatine — signed agreements with Canadian Pacific for millions of dollars to mitigate the effects of increased train traffic in exchange for not commenting on the proposed merger with the Surface Transportation Board.

Those agreements do not mean that the deal is finalized. The Surface Transportation Board will ultimately vote to approve or deny the merger.

The agency is holding a public meeting Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. in Davenport at the River Center, 136 E 3rd St, and is taking public comments online on a draft Environmental Impact Statement on the effects of the merger.

In other business: Finalized plans for Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center approved

Supervisors gave the green light on Thursday to designs for the Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center.

The county sent the project to bid in the beginning August, and bids from construction companies will be due Sept. 1. County staff expect a contract to be awarded and construction to begin soon after.

The project four of the five supervisors have supported would demolish an existing Scott County-owned warehouse at 4715 Tremont Ave., Davenport, to build a new and expanded 40-bed juvenile detention facility. It would also include a second level of extra space for training and continued government operations in case, for example, a natural disaster struck the downtown administrative building.

Incentives for Sheriff's Office, jail employees

Supervisors OK'd two measures that aim to help the Sheriff's Office recruit and retain staff.

One would allow the Sheriff's Office to pay jail workers and deputies double their hourly pay for overtime amid staffing struggles. Currently, they're paid time-and-a-half.

The second, allows deputies with prior law enforcement experience to start on the force with vacation and benefits that a new hire would normally have to accrue over years.